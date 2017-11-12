10th Annual Thanksgiving Day 5k Trot Against Poverty, November 23

By

Time: 7:00 am

Lace up your running shoes and help run poverty out of town at the 10th Annual Thanksgiving Day Trot Against Poverty. Bring your family and friends along and plan to join us for our renowned free Sweet Potato Pancake Breakfast with juice and all the fixings. This sanctioned race is good for runners, walkers or those simply looking to cheer on their favorite running enthusiast.

Free children’s 1/4 mile race (ages 6 and under) starts at 7:15 a.m.

Please visit trotagainstpoverty.org to register or visit us at the UP Center located at 2746 US Highway 1, Vero Beach, 32960.

All proceeds benefit United Against Poverty of Indian River County.

Location: Riverside Park, Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963

Contact: 772-770-0740

Website: www.trotagainstpoverty.org