17th Annual Indialantic Craft Festival, July 7 – 8

Date: July 07 – July 08, 2018

Time: 10:00 am

The Show will take place at Nance Park, located on the A1A looking over the Atlantic Ocean. Indialantic, located directly next door to Melbourne, is a quaint oceanfront community on Florida’s Central-Atlantic coast. Indialantic offers many recreational opportunities for residents and visitors as well as a 5-block boardwalk and variety of restaurants and shops. American Craft Endeavors conducted the show for many years in the past and we are very excited to return!

Venue

James A. Nance Park
201 N Miramar Ave
Indialantic, Florida 32903

Contact: 561-746-6615

Website: http://www.artfestival.com/

