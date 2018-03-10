1st Annual Hoops For Life Celebrity Charity Game, March 31

By

Date: March 31, 2018

Time: 1:00 pm

This event is hosted by The Big Will McKelton Fight for Life Foundation. All proceeds will be donated to help the fight against cancer and a portion will also be donated to assist our local guest of honor Sheri Reichard whom is currently fighting her own battle with cancer.

Doors open at 12 pm

Tip Off at 1 pm for the Southport Middle School All Star Basketball Game .

Immediately following the All Star Game, there will be a 2 Ball, Celebrity 3-point Contest and then the 5 on 5 Celebrity Basketball Game.

Venue

Southport Middle School

2420 Southeast Morningside Boulevard

Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Contact: 772-828-5662