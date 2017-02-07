By

2017 Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show…. Vegas baby!

By Darren Shepard

The 2017 Shooting, Hunting & Outdoor Trade Show, ( SHOT Show) was recently held in Las Vegas, NV. The trade show is not open to the public but is an event from the National Shooting Sports Foundation for the industry, manufacturers, distributors and retailers specializing in the outdoor market.

So if the event is not open to the public, why mentioned this show to potential consumers?

If you are a hunter, shooter or collector, the good news is the products you desire to pursue your favorite past times are coming to your favorite retailer soon. This is a great time to start your list of needed and wanted items for the upcoming hunting season or range. The SHOT Show featured all types of firearms, optics, ammunition and accessories to major retailers to sale later in the year.

Manufacturers from Browning, Glock, to hunting scents companies such as Wildlife Research all present new products to buyers in the wholesale and retail ‘chain”. In fact, it has been estimated over 60,000 people including manufacturers, media, sales, retailers and more were in attendance for the show.

Soon you will begin to see some of these products flow to your favorite retailer and firearms dealers. Of course, across the ‘media” outlets from magazines, broadcast and online, product details will be covered, and the advertising will follow.

If there are specialized products or those that are limited in some fashion, the sooner you do a little research, shop and buy the better. No sense in waiting until deer season for example if certain equipment may be harder to come by at that time. Besides, regardless of the product, all of us enjoy a little time practicing with our new “toys” prior to the actual season!

The new gear is coming, and it won’t be long. Start your list and check your favorite retailers. The 2017 hunting and shooting products are coming soon. Like everyone says in Vegas- Bet on it!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com