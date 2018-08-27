2018 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk, September 8

By

Date: September 08, 2018

Time: 7:30 am

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Series was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

Honor all of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and support our first responders and military who make extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty!

Location

Riverside Park

3001 Riverside Park Drive

Vero Beach, FL 32963

For more information on the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation please visit www.tunnel2towers.org.