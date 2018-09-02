21 & Up Micro Wrestling at Jack Straws Club in Palm Bay, September 9

By

Date: September 09, 2018

Time: 8:00 pm

The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. It’s going to be pandemonium as the Micro Wrestlers body slam, bear hug, and headlock throughout an evening of nonstop action. Here is what you can expect:

Two Single Matches: Who are the toughest Micro Wrestlers? Come find out!

Micro Brawl: Body slams, suplexes, and punches to the face can take place anywhere in the venue! Get ready for up-close and personal Micro action!

Micro Royal Rumble: All the Micro superstars enter the squared circle and stand tiny toe to tiny toe against one another in the main event! The belt is on the line and only one Micro wrestler will leave as champion.

Following the show: Fans can stick around and socialize and get autographs with the Micro cast members!

THIS SHOW IS 21 AND OLDER!

Venue

Jack Straws Club

4711 Babcock Street

Palm Bay, FL 32905

Website: https://www.microwrestling.com/