3rd Annual Clays 4 Heart Benefiting Florida Hospital, December 7

By

Date: December 07, 2018

Time: 8:00 am

Join Batson-Cook Construction at the third annual sporting clay shoot tournament, Clays 4 Heart, benefiting Florida Hospital Cardiovascular Institute’s Trina Hidalgo Heart Care Center for uninsured patients.

This outpatient heart care clinic has provided free medical treatment, medication, medical supplies, compassionate care and education to over 2,000 uninsured and under-served heart patients, approximately 30,000 patient visits, over the last ten years.

Net proceeds from this year’s event will help provide life-saving care to patients in our community.

Venue

Quail Creek Plantation

12399 Northeast 224th Street

Okeechobee, FL 34972

Website: http://www.batson-cook.com/