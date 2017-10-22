7th Annual Dirty Myrtle Mud Run at Waterbridge at Carolina Forest, May 27

By

Date: May 27, 2017

Time: 9:00 am

Have fun, compete and get muddy this May at the T-Mobile Dirty Myrtle Mud Run in Myrtle Beach, SC! This 3 mile race is a great mix of endurance and fun.

Participant registration and packet pick-up for the T-Mobile dirty myrtle mud run begins at 7:30 am on Saturday

Race Start Times:

Men’s Open – 9:00 AM

Women’s Open – 9:30 AM

Mixed Individuals – 10:00 AM

Rockin Jump Kid’s Mud Run – 10:30 AM

Live music from 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Venue: Carolina Forest Boulevard, Myrtle Beach

Contact: 888-404-9933

Website: http://www.waterbridgesc.com/