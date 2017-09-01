9/11 Tribute America Rising Championship Boxing in Palm Bay, September 9

By

9/11 Tribute: “America Rising” Championship Boxing Set for Saturday, September 9, 2017, at the Tony Rosa Community Center

BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay ROUND13 Boxing will host

With Monday, Sept. 11, 20167, marking the 16th anniversary of 9/11, The Palm Bay ROUND13 Boxing Club will host a special sporting event on Saturday, September 9, 2017, 6pm, at the Tony Rosa Community Center, located at 1502 Port Malabar Boulevard in Palm Bay, Florida to pay their respects and remember the lives lost on 9/11 and the heroes who risked their lives.

We will have 18 to 20 schedule bouts and a special tribute to 9/11.

Admission: Advance ticket sales start July 24th and ends August 24th as follows: $20 for ringside seats and VIP tickets, $10 for general admission. After August 24, $25 for ringside seats and VIP tickets, $15 for general admission.

FREE admission to the first 50, first responders with proof of ID (Military, police officers, fire fighters, sheriffs, state troopers, troopers, highway patrol officers, investigators, inspectors, correctional officers, parole or probation officers, park rangers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, ambulance personnel, rescue workers, hazardous materials workers and similar employees).

Location

Tony Rosa Community Center

1502 Port Malabar Road NE

Palm Bay, FL 32905

For more information call 321-403-2595 or johnnyh1058@gmail.com.