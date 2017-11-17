By

A Christmas Idea to Keep the Family Safe in 2018

In this world where safety is something, we all demand and NETVUE is offering a great way to ensure your family remains safe with a great product this holiday season. A perfect Christmas gift for the “tech” hubby and the entire family!

But this is far more than just your everyday technology. Compatible with Alexa Echo Show, NETVUE 1080P Home Security WIFI Camera has a long list of ingredients that make up this perfect ‘safety’ recipe.

Providing Motion Detection, an SD Card Record, a 2-way audio and night vision system, this model works perfectly as a baby, pet or nanny cam as well. You’re provided outstanding visibility and images with brilliant clarity! The IR night vision, with 10 IR LED, lights up to 32 feet, which means you and your loved ones will never be left in the dark again. With the wide range, pan and tilt, you are provided surveillance coverage for area 300 degrees horizontally and 100 degrees vertically – giving you a full view of your property.

NETVUE is all about user-friendly technology, which means the package you receive includes everything you need for easy installation. By using your phone (available for Android 4.4+ and iOS7.0+) to download the NETVUE app, you can easily connect the camera to your WIFI. Then simply sit back and watch the area at any time no matter where you happen to be. Out to dinner? Use your phone and adjust the angle of the camera back home to have the perfect view. What’s more, it works with Echo, making your life a whole lot more convenient.

In addition to receiving real-time alarm notifications when motion is detected, you can also talk with others through the cam in real time based on the 2-way audio speak. And…you will never miss a moment. The support Micro SD card storage has a maximum capacity of 64G, so you’ll always have available live, record, or screenshots. And if you’re at work late and missing that awesome family event, simply click the ‘share users’ button, you never have to miss a moment!

With this advanced technology, this a perfect household necessity for watching over the baby, elderly or pet you love so dearly while providing home protection. What a great way to make sure you and yours have a very Merry Christmas and a much safer New Year now and for years to come.

Check out Amazon for this great deal, as well as other models available to meet your specific needs and budget: http://amzn.to/2ySA0No

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com