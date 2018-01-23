By

A Jewel of the Pacific Northwest: Visiting Bellingham, Washington

by Amy Lignor

If you’re looking for the definition of “peaceful,” it is a fact that nowhere in the Pacific Northwest quite meets that criteria better than the amazing city of Bellingham, Washington.

Nature is everywhere here. A haven sitting on the coast, Bellingham is a lively city offering everything from an amazing nightlife to a wealth of daily activities to choose from. Not to mention, because of Bellingham’s position, spotting a whale on one of the many cruises you can take on the waters of the Pacific can be made. But that’s not all for the nature hounds out there. Cruising to Friday Harbor, being able to visit the city of Victoria and meet our friendly Canadian neighbors is one thing, but if heading east, Mt. Baker is there calling out to those skiers and snowboarders who simply want to play on one of the best and most memorable slopes.

Bellingham can also be found in the headlines for being one of America’s very best craft beer destinations. So there are countless establishments, restaurants, clubs, etc. where you can taste some of these brand new brews.

There are true journeys to be had in Bellingham. The famous Northern Pacific steam locomotive that has operated in every decade of the twentieth century, is there for the visitors to climb aboard and enjoy the views. In other words, if you are not a skiing aficionado, you can still view the stunning snow-capped volcano that is Mt. Baker. And when it comes to the choices of museums, in the city center the incredible SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention contains hands-on science exhibits that both children and adults will remember long after their trip has come to an end. For something different, the Whatcom Museum is a monumental beauty that offers art, nature and regional history that expands across three sites, including the Lightcatcher Building with its’ famous translucent wall.

Walking back in time is easy in the modern city of Bellingham, because the Historic Fairhaven District – a charming area filled to the brim with boutiques, shops, spas and restaurants – is located on the south side of town. And exercise is also easy to add into your vacation, being that you can choose from miles of hiking and biking trails. You’ll be able to enjoy the ride, although with all the amazing sites and vistas, you may just have to stop and take pictures a whole lot of the time.

If looking to plan that perfect Valentine’s Day trip to share with the man/woman you love, Bellingham is ready to please with the Lake Whatcom Railway Valentine Train. After riding in a coach that’s over 100 years old, you can then enjoy a restaurant, visit one of the local wine bars, and then go back to the romantic B&B that’s just waiting for your arrival.

Let us not leave out the avid hunter, either. It is important to note that hunting in the basically untouched woods surrounding Bellingham is a treat. Perfect weather, scenery, and game ranging from deer, elk and bear to a wide selection of migratory birds, come together in Washington to form a successful and thrilling hunting trip.

As the winter weather continues, those who wish to take a break from it all and find that ‘jewel’ of a vacation where the number of outdoor activities match the indoor when it comes to excitement and fun, Bellingham is definitely one locale you want to visit.

https://bellingham.com/

Original Source: BaretNewsWire.com