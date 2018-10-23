By

A True “Haven” for Nebraska Pheasant Hunting

By Amy Lignor

A lot of “gifts” come with the introduction of September each year. Not only does the temperature (hopefully) descend from the sweltering summer days, but the NFL finally kicks-off and the grand opening of pheasant hunting season occurs in the great state of Nebraska.

For those looking for an exciting hunt and being able to thrive while experiencing a little relaxing downtime, a Nebraska outfitter by the name of Alcorn’s Hunter Haven is there to provide both. Alcorn’s is home to one of the largest native pheasant populations in Nebraska, and first-timers are always remarking on their amazement at the number of birds they witness while on one of Alcorn’s guided hunts. But with the farm and ranch lands situated there, a diverse range of pheasant habitats including, corn, millet, wheat, milo, and alfalfa, make it an area rich with wildlife.

From September 1st to March 31st, the trip you book to Alcorn’s comes with a great deal of benefits, including an experienced hunting guide, Alcorn Kennel Pointing Labs, comfortable lodging inside a remodeled 1930’s barn, home-cooked meals, plus transportation to and from the field. But even with all that, the amenities don’t stop there. At Alcorn’s, they’ll even clean your “trophies” so you can spend more time relaxing on the lodge deck and enjoying the calls of pheasants, chukar, and quail all around.

Being that there are no set dates within the season or set lengths, your hunts can be as flexible as you wish. Whether looking to hunt for two days or ten, Alcorn’s works to accommodate your specific schedule in order to create that “dream” pheasant hunt you’ve been dying to have.

Hunting packages vary, but during your days you may shoot pheasant, chukar, and quail (*a 5-bird total limit; 4 after January 1st/a combination of all three species); and sharptail grouse (*a limit of 3). And even more exciting, if the visitor would like to add to their count, they can combine their pheasant hunt with any of Alcorn’s other hunts, such as waterfowl, predator, or deer.

For a brief overview of the packages offered, fees for hunters are $500 per day/per hunter plus tax (all day + night stay); Non-Hunters are $100 per day/per person plus tax (all day + night stay). Day Hunts are offered at $400 plus tax (no meals, no lodging); Half-Day Hunts at $300 plus tax (3-bird limit). There are many extra packages to review when it comes to the combination hunts that are available, as well.

Whatever package you choose, you are looking at a Nebraska hunting adventure. The lodge is extremely comfortable and offers a fully-equipped kitchen, three baths, two living room areas, a washer and dryer, and a hot tub. But even though the kitchen comes complete with a range, refrigerator, microwave, and more, you’ll never have to worry about using it because Alcorn’s does all the cooking for you. Hunters have raved as highly about the meals as they have about the hunting experiences they’ve enjoyed at Alcorn’s. From homemade breads, desserts, and soups, to Alcorn’s ranch-raised certified Angus beefsteaks, guests are always taken care of.

You will also be gifted with meeting the Alcorn Kennel residents. These Pointing Labs have exceptional instincts, noses, and early hunting abilities that far exceed anything people have ever experienced. In fact, the Alcorn pups are known for pointing and retrieving birds as early as eight weeks old—making them a breed above the rest.

To book your hunt and hold your reservation, simply call Alcorn’s, place your deposit down, and then sit back and wait for the day to come when you can bid goodbye to the workplace. It’s time to have a great deal of fun at this correctly named “Hunter’s Haven,” where people come as guests and leave as friends.

To learn more about Alcorn’s, read reviews and see those award-winning Labs head to, https://www.guidefitter.com/alcornshunterhaven.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com