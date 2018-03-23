By

A Wild Game Gumbo That’s Stick-To-Your-Ribs Delicious

by Amy Lignor

Whether it is the weather – a call out to all those who’ve experienced a snowstorm-packed winter this year; or, it’s just simply a need to have a meal that is filling with a little hot and spicy kick, gumbo is most definitely a dish to turn to. Not to mention, if you are a hunter and love bringing home those wild turkeys, after dressing and cleaning your inventory, creating this dish is the perfect way to call your hunting trip a huge success.

It was nearly 300 years ago when Cajuns in Louisiana came up with the right idea of what to do with those tremendous turkeys. They also suggested to add a variety of spices in order to perfect just the right recipe that you and your family will go back to again and again.

This wild game turkey gumbo was made famous in the Bayou; so famous that it became a true go-to meal for people living all the way up in the Pacific Northwest. Best part is, you can even substitute your proteins as long as you keep that perfect triangulation of flavor: air, land and water. Also, since you will be investing a few hours in prepping and cooking this dish, it makes sense to double the recipe and put half in the freezer. That way, if you’re going to spend all this time in the kitchen, you will be able to have awesome leftovers for weeks and months to come.

This Wild Game Gumbo makes 12 servings.

Roux:

4 cups flour

2 cups canola oil

2 tablespoons gumbo file (powdered sassafras leaves), if available

2 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons chile powder

2 tablespoons thyme

2 tablespoons oregano

2 tablespoons chili flakes

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons black pepper

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 tablespoon cayenne

1/4 cup freshly minced garlic

Liquids:

10 cups chicken stock

1 1/2 cups tomato juice

1 1/2 cups clam juice

Vegetables:

4 yellow onions

4 roma tomatoes

2 red bell peppers

2 poblano peppers

7 Anaheim peppers

1/2 stalk celery

Salt and pepper

Meats:

2 pounds wild turkey**

(You can also substitute other fowl over the months, such as: pheasant, duck, grouse, etc.)

1 pound fish (walleye, perch, bass or walleye) or bay shrimp

1 pound wild red meat (venison, elk or bear) or assorted sausage or bratwurst

Granulated garlic (optional)

Cayenne (optional)

Directions:

To make roux: In a large pot, thoroughly mix flour and oil. Heat over low heat, stirring often (every 7 to 15 minutes), for at least 1 hour or until mixture is dark brown. Make sure to monitor roux closely, so no parts burn. Any black bits will ruin the batch and your gumbo can taste bitter. Add all dry spices and fresh garlic. Stir to combine. Cook for 5 minutes.

To heat liquids: Meanwhile, in another large pot, heat chicken stock, tomato juice and clam juice to 140 to 160 degrees. Add to roux once roux is finished. Cook, stirring until well-mixed and thickened.

To cook vegetables: Meanwhile, rough chop onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and poblanos. Add to separate large pot. Slice Anaheim peppers and celery. Add to pot. Lightly salt and pepper. Cook, covered but stirring frequently, over low heat until soft, anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. Remove from heat. Leave covered. Add to gumbo after liquids and roux have thickened.

To cook proteins: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly dust all proteins with salt, pepper, granulated garlic (cayenne optional). Roast all meats whole until internal temperatures reach 160 degrees. Remove from oven. Shred fowl. Slice red meat. Dice fish or shrimp. Add cooked meats to gumbo after stirring in vegetables.

To finish: Simmer, stirring often, over very low heat for 1 hour. (Note: Don’t let mixture burn.) Remove from heat. Cool. For best flavor, let gumbo sit in the refrigerator overnight. Reheat and serve for dinner the next day.

You can find many interesting wild game recipes out there on the internet, but this is one meal that is definitely ‘BOOYA’ amazing!

Source: BaretNewsWire.com