A Winning Combination for Luxury and Performance

Manitou is best known for innovative technology across its entire lineup. The company designs and manufactures pontoons associated with premium luxury and performance. Thanks to its patented V-TOON® technology, an industry game-changer for planing, performance, and efficiency, Manitou is the pontoon of choice for consumers who are interested in purchasing a pontoon boat.

How can a pontoon compare in performance to a traditional v-hull? The optimal angle of the hull’s surface deflects energy created by wakes and waves. This also ensures dynamic lift. As a boat accelerates, forces increase between the surface of the hull and the water. With the right amount of speed and angle of the surface, a boat will plane or lift to the top of the water.

The V-TOON design offers a far superior hull design to provide greater acceleration, higher top end speeds, and increased stability. They’ve engineered a hull that heels into a turn like a racecar on a banked track. This is where torque comes in. To truly take advantage of this design, you need instant throttle response that bites into the water.

Recently, BRP, the owners of Evinrude Outboard Motors, purchased Manitou and added it to the newly created BRP Marine Group. The latest engine models from Evinrude are the E-TEC G2, originally unveiled in 2014. Evinrude engineers truly went back to the drawing board and studied the process of combustion with the help of the University of Wisconsin. They focused on three main areas of development: the injection system, the combustion process, and the exhaust scavenging. The injection system was developed to run a lean fuel-to-air ratio of 14:1 for maximum efficiency. Then they focused on improving the distribution of the fuel/air mixture in the combustion chamber to ensure a complete burn and minimizing the chance of any unburnt fuel from passing through into the exhaust. This whole process is enhanced by the Starboard-Starboard technology, positioning the exhaust manifolds on the outside of the V6 block, rather than the conventional manner of mounting them in the central void between the two cylinder banks. Mounting the exhausts in this manner provides a more direct and faster exhaust flow.

The computer controlled, direct injection two-stroke fuel delivery system allows the engine to burn fuel more efficiently. Thanks to this technology, Evinrude E-TEC G2 models deliver up to 30 percent more torque, up to 15 percent better fuel efficiency and up to 75 percent fewer total regulated emissions compared to leading four-stroke outboard engines. With the added torque of an Evinrude E-TEC G2, paired with Manitou’s V-TOON hull design, you have a luxury platform with unbeatable performance.

Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com