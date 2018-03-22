By

ABWN Flies Towards Second Test

by Ted Lund

Airborne Wireless Network continues to move forward with its plan to offer the first non-military meshed airborne wireless system, the Infinitus Super Highway network, with a second test flight scheduled for May.

The company is hoping to expand on its initial proof of concept test completed in May 2017 utilizing two Boeing 767-300ER aircraft and a mobile mast emulating a ground station.

The second ABWN test will utilize two modified Cessna light aircraft with Infinitus Super Highway Technology, incorporating RF controlled Free Space Optics underlying its patent application filed July 25, 2017.

The intent of the test is to utilize the inherently unstable platform of light general aviation aircraft to establish and maintain a robust self-healing Optical/RF link between two airborne aircraft.

The Company intends to create a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight. It is projected that each aircraft participating in the network will act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next and creating a digital information superhighway in the sky. ABWN intends the network to be a high-speed broadband internet pipeline to improve coverage and connectivity, serving as a wholesale carrier with target customers, such as internet service providers and telephone companies. Once developed, the network should provide low-cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms, and connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

For more information on the Airborne Wireless Network, visit www.airbornewirelessnetwork.com.

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com