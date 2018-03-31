By

ABWN Looks to Change the Future of Wireless Communications

By Ted Lund

Soon, people could be able to video conference from the tops of mountains or from oilrigs in the Gulf of Mexico and first-responders won’t miss a beat after natural disasters thanks to Airborne Wireless Networks new Infinitus Super Highway.

Using commercial aircraft to form a robust, high speed, meshed wireless network, ABWN seeks to replace satellites and outdated submerged cables as the predominant sources of wireless and cellular communications.

Recognizing the inherent challenges of current satellite and ground-based connectivity solutions, ABWN set out to take the idea of an integrated communications network to the skies via commercial airliners. In early May 2017, Airborne received FAA approval to begin evaluating air-to-air systems. The company completed its first proof of concept tests utilizing a pair of specially outfitted Boeing 767 airliners and a mobile mast ground station. The aircraft serve as repeaters provide a robust, uninterrupted network.

The second round of testing is scheduled for May of this year, utilizing a pair of modified Cessna light general aircraft and a mobile mast ground station. The purpose of the tests is to show that a robust, reliable network can be formed utilizing unstable, small aircraft thanks to the Infinitus Super Highway’s proprietary Hybrid Radio and Free-Optics Communications System.

Airborne’s VP of Technical Affairs, Marius de Moss, explained “ Assuming that our upcoming Hybrid Radio and Laser Communications Flight Test is successful, we could carry more data through the skies than is currently carried through fiber in the ground.

“We believe that we would be able to augment and help existing Broadband capacity via global telecos or ISP companies carrying huge amounts of data from Point A to Point B.

The goal of de Moss and his team is to provide services comparable and greater speeds than current ground-based systems.

“If our upcoming Hybrid Radio and Laser Communications Flight Test is successful, we believe speeds in the gigabits per second or greater between airborne aircraft would be possible,” says de Moss. “The key is to be able to re-synchronize the laser because the data speed is so fast we can send huge packets. If it gets interrupted, we broaden the radio bandwidth and use that until the laser reestablishes itself so that it could be virtually seamless.”

The Company intends to create a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight. It is projected that each aircraft participating in the network will act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next and creating a digital information superhighway in the sky. ABWN intends the network to be a high-speed broadband internet pipeline to improve coverage and connectivity, serving as a wholesale carrier with target customers, such as internet service providers and telephone companies. Once developed, the network should provide low-cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms, and connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com