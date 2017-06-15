By

Adventure Trips That “Erupt” with Excitement

by Amy Lignor

This is one of those articles for that ‘Indiana Jones’ breed out there who wants nothing but excitement, adventure and a bit of living-on-the-edge when it comes to where they wish to spend their summer vacation. Yes, there are those groups of travelers out there that find nothing cooler than heading to the hottest places in the world that could literally erupt at any moment. Or visiting those exotic locations that include jungles, mountains, glaciers and more, where perhaps undiscovered species roam. Well…today we are putting together that list of places to go that literally dwell in the shadow of a volcano. Although they haven’t actually ‘spewed’ anything lately, the potential of danger is there, which makes for a truly captivating trip.

We begin with one of the biggest attractions in South America. Mount Arenal in Costa Rica was actually known to regularly spew forth everything from ash to lava. But since 2010, this has calmed down a bit and the area offers everything from lush rainforests to rapid waters and real-life bridges that dangle over hot springs far below. Indiana Jones would love this kind of stuff, as he got in that raft with his oars or rappelled from trees or even sat with some howler monkeys, while always in the shadow of a volcano that is always on the verge of coming alive.

When it comes to trips that involve seeing the most amazing wildlife there is, the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador are the place to visit. What people may not know, however, is the fact that nine active volcanoes are also there (yes, I said active) and are always creating brand new landscape that is home to a brand new variety of flora and fauna. You want to learn about evolution at the very center of it all? Then head here and have a ball.

Heading from blistering hot to horrendously cold, Eyjafallajökull, Iceland (say that five times fast) is resting in a peaceful slumber after causing absolute chaos back in April of 2010. This is a place made for the Indiana Jones junkie out there who can choose to explore the glacier by jeep or helicopter. But for those really intense vacationers who want to see up close the extreme differences between fire and ice landscapes, you can hike to the summit on foot…if you dare.

The highest and most scenic mountain in Japan is Mount Fuji. Oddly enough, even though this particular volcano has not blown its top since 1708, it is still in the active category. Steam can be seen escaping those craters and vents, and gosh knows it’s been waiting a long time to rear its ugly head once again. But that does not stop tourists from ascending to the summit.

If wanting to hear a little Australian accent during your vacation, Tongariro National Park located in New Zealand lies within the Taupo Volcanic Zone. AKA: the southern tip of the Pacific Ring of Fire. Talk about stunning! Lakes that literally look emerald are towered over by several active volcanoes, including Ruapehu which starred in the Lord of the Rings trilogy) and last announced its presence in 2007. The region is constantly monitored, but everything from hiking trails to ski resorts are constantly packed by those danger-loving tourists.

Saving the best for last, Mount Vesuvius in Italy allows for that true adventurer and lover of history and all things ancient to have the most stunning and memorable trip humanly possible. What became and still remains to this day the most infamous eruption ever seen by mankind, it was Mount Vesuvius that, in 79AD, destroyed and decimated the people of Pompeii and Herculaneum in an explosion that was a hundred thousand times the thermal energy of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Burying these towns for centuries, when they were rediscovered and excavated ancient history of elite proportions was opened for the world to see. Will Mount V. be the one to once again make horrible history by producing yet another catastrophic event? Who knows? But the smoke and steam continues to rise, offering a menacing view. Yet this is one location people will not stay away from.

So have fun. Get the adrenaline pumping, take breathtaking pictures, co-exist with flora and fauna that the eye may never see again and…bring your best running shoes, just in case.

Source: Baret News