Airborne Wireless Completes Successful Test

By Ted Lund

Currently, the world’s connectivity is achieved by use of undersea cables, ground-based fiber, and satellites. But Airborne Wireless Networks believes its innovative, new airborne digital highway can help fill the world’s connectivity void with a low-cost, high-speed solution for rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms as well as connectivity for commercial and private aircraft inflight.

ABWN plans on achieving this goal by using commercial aircraft to create a seamless information highway in the sky.

“Our team has been laser-focused on development while employing the Company’s test platforms as simulated aircraft in preparation of our upcoming two-plane hybrid RF and Free Space Optic (FSO) demonstration,” says ABWN’s CEO Michael Warren. “This milestone is a critical step in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of our Infinitus Super Highway networks’ software and hardware interfaces.”

The Company has developed proprietary algorithms that enable its flight control software to interface with the GE INU and the Infinitus successfully Super Highway system hardware while increasing ABWN’s software location abilities of two simulated aircraft in-flight.

The tests showed that ABWN’s Infinitus Super Highway system can pinpoint two aircraft in-flight to within three feet. The company intends to conduct other simulations of aircraft in-flight using its test platforms incorporating the Infinitus Super Highway system hardware, the INU, and antenna prior to the upcoming Cessna plane test.

ABWN intends to create a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight. The concept intends to use each aircraft participating in the network as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next. The result would be a digital information superhighway in the sky. The overall goal? Creating a high-speed broadband internet pipeline that improves coverage and connectivity particularly in rural, remote or underserved areas. Ultimately ABWN hopes to offer its services to wholesale carriers with target customers, such as internet service providers and telephone companies.

For more information or to learn more, visit www.airbornewirelessnetwork.com.

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com