Airborne Wireless Engages Investor Relations Firm CORE IR

Airborne Wireless Network (ABWN), the emerging growth company that is quite literally redefining global connectivity, announced this week that they have retained CORE IR as their Investor Relations firm of record.

This teaming up, so to speak, is what most will call “a perfect match.” With CORE IR being a leading boutique investor relations firm, they look to be a great ally for ABWN. After all, you are talking about two companies that have stellar reputations and are among the “hot new trends” in the world today.

CORE IR specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for companies (small to mid-sized) by utilizing an integrated approach to relationship development and shareholder communications. They will not only do this for Airborne Wireless, but they will also assist ABWN in expanding market awareness and engagement with the institutional and retail investment communities.

Both companies were thrilled when it came to this announcement, pointing out the benefits of this relationship. CEO Michael Warren stated: “We are pleased to engage CORE IR, whose depth of experience and comprehensive approach to relationship development and excellence in financial communications will serve our goals to broaden the company’s visibility and engagement with the market.” He went on to add: “We are keenly focused on strengthening our relationships within the institutional and retail segments to convey the investment thesis of our company. With Core IR, we will enhance our shareholder communications and investor outreach, and look forward to working with the CORE IR team in expanding our IR efforts.”

Scott Gordon, President of CORE IR, is among many who already know that ABWN’s mission to create a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight, is a true winner in this ever-burgeoning technological world. He spoke about how the CORE IR team “is thrilled to support Airborne Wireless Network in expanding its Investor Relations efforts with targeted investor outreach and enhanced shareholder communications.” He dove further into ABWN’s latest achievements by stating: “Recently the company successfully demonstrated the integration of its proprietary flight control software, which illustrates the potential transformative nature of its technology. We look forward to communicating its investment thesis to the market in support of their investor relations objectives.”

ABWN has shown that it will be a “name in the news” frequently as they continue to bring about their digital superhighway in the sky—a high-speed broadband internet pipeline that will improve both coverage and connectivity. With the world’s connectivity currently being achieved through the use of undersea cables, ground-based fiber, and satellites, this digital highway may just be the solution to fill the void. Once developed, the network aims to provide low cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, and oil platforms, in addition to connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

Now, with CORE IR adding their incredible skills and talents to the mix, ABWN will be able to broaden the visibility of the company and more, as they move forward to create the ultimate digital superhighway of the future.

For further information and to keep up with the latest company news, head to www.airbornewirelessnetwork.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, availability of capital; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company; our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans; our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform; competition in the industry in which we operate and market; general industry conditions; general economic factors; the impact of industry regulation; technological advances; new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties or delays; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

