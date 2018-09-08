By

Airborne Wireless Looks to Expand Broadband Options

By Capt. Ted Lund

Providing broadband service and coverage for growing rural areas is becoming a real challenge due to limited availability of towers and infrastructure.

But thanks to revolutionary new technology being developed by Airborne Wireless Network (ABWN), that struggle could take wing and help provide communications solutions for urban areas struggling to provide traditional high-speed communications with fiber optics and towers.

Airborne Wireless Network was conceived nearly 20 years ago when high-speed data and cellular connections were a luxury that few could afford. Now, the company’s current focus is turning commercial and private aircraft into an airborne broadband network that will be leased to large service providers helping relieve pressure on already beleaguered infrastructure.

Using commercial aircraft to form a robust, high speed, meshed wireless network, ABWN seeks to replace satellites, towers, and outdated submerged cables as the predominant sources of wireless and cellular communications.

Recognizing the inherent challenges of current satellite and ground-based connectivity solutions, ABWN set out to take the idea of an integrated communications network to the skies via commercial airliners. In early May 2017, Airborne received FAA approval to begin evaluating air-to-air systems. The company completed its first proof of concept tests utilizing a pair of specially outfitted Boeing 767 airliners and a mobile mast ground station. The aircraft serve as repeaters providing a robust, uninterrupted network.

Early this year, Airborne Wireless Network successfully demonstrated that its Infinitus Super Highway system can pinpoint two aircraft in-flight to within three feet. Testing continues on various platforms incorporating the Infinitus Super Highway system hardware, the INU, and antenna.

The Company intends to create a high-speed broadband Airborne Wireless Network by linking commercial aircraft in flight. It is projected that each aircraft participating in the network will act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next and creating an uninterrupted digital information superhighway in the sky. ABWN intends the network to be a high-speed broadband internet pipeline to improve coverage and connectivity, serving as a wholesale carrier with target customers, such as internet service providers and telephone companies. Once developed, the network should provide low-cost, high-speed connectivity to not just urban areas but also rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms, and connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

For more information or updates on Airborne’s Infinitus Digital Superhighway visit www.airbornewirelessnetwork.com.

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com