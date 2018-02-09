By

Airborne Wireless Network and GE Deal Takes Flight

By Ted Lund

Communications dead zones could be a thing of the past thanks to a new deal lifting off between Airborne Wireless Network and GE Aviation.

Today, the world’s connectivity relies on underwater cables, underground fiber, and satellites. ABWN intends to create a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight — acting as airborne repeaters or routers — sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next and creating a digital information superhighway in the sky.

The company anticipates that its new relationship with GE Aviation should significantly accelerate the development of its proprietary Hybrid Radio and Free-Optics Communications System slated for demonstration during the 2018 calendar year.

“Our collaboration with GE Aviation should provide the highest quality of engineering support in our upcoming Hybrid Radio and Free-Optics Communications System test,” said Michael Warren, CEO of ABWN. “The expertise provided by GE Aviation, which will arrange for tactical-grade Inertial Reference Units (IRU) with embedded GPS that can be utilized for heading, pointing, attitude, and stabilization for the System, should help assure a successful result.”

Although the company is looking to create an airborne, broadband network, it won’t be focusing on retail customers; rather ABWN intends to serve as a wholesale carrier targeting Internet service providers and telephone companies. Once developed, ABWN’s network should provide low-cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms, as well as to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

GE Aviation is a world-leading provider of commercial, military business and general aviation jet and turboprop engines and components as well as avionics, electrical power and mechanical systems for aircraft. GE Aviation is becoming a digital industrial business with its ability to harness large streams of data that are providing incredible insights and in turn, real operational value for customers

“GE has provided inertial reference systems to our customers for more than half a century,” said George Kiefer, GE Aviation Product Management Executive. “Tactical inertial navigation and the support of satellite communications solutions are areas of expertise for our team, and we’re excited to support Airborne Wireless in its mission to reduce the cost of Aviation connectivity and to help connect underserved markets. This is a rapidly evolving market, requiring innovative technologies to enable the future. GE product engineers stand ready to provide world-class product expertise to help Airborne Wireless successfully achieve this important testing milestone.”

For more information on the Airborne Wireless Network, visit http://airbornewirelessnetwork.com

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com