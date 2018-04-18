By

Airborne Wireless Network “Answers the Call” for Broadband Expansion

By Amy Lignor

Trending in the news today is President Trump’s order to expand broadband access. On the heels of this announcement, Congress is following a said order by coming up with a bill that, in essence, will be an aggressive push to make high-speed internet service more readily available in rural America.

It is a fact that when problems occur, whether it be Mother Nature’s wrath that downs power lines or a tornado that wipes out small towns, the ability to reach help is almost nonexistent in some areas. In addition, broadband access is essential for economic development and giving consumers in remote areas access to educational opportunities, such as online college courses. It also could open the doors for “telemedicine” so those rural patients can confer online with medical specialists in urban areas, quickly sharing test results and other information.

No one company has found a way to change the traditional systems we now have in place and create something more beneficial that will help everyone, whether city or rural county citizens. No one company that is…until now. Airborne Wireless Network, another subject trending in the news today, has most assuredly found a way that will do everything the President and Congress is requesting – the ability to remove all barriers so that no one is ever without help in the U.S. of A. or restrained when it comes to attaining better education, better healthcare, and better job opportunities.

The world is literally watching ABWN’s once mega-idea turn into a mega-reality that comes just in time to relieve these worries: The creation of a virtual airborne worldwide web. ABWN’s Wholesale Carrier Network will be the first and only true airborne broadband pipeline, for worldwide broadband carrier services, using commercial aircraft. In other words, airplanes would be used as “mini-satellites,” offering worldwide data and communications service providers with a new, better way of doing things.

This “worldwide web” is a meshed network, one where all nodes are connected via multiple links. Traditional “single link-systems” – cell-tower and satellite systems, for instance – suffer from what is called “single points of failure.” ABWN’s system, however, would stop those failures for good. If a link happens to be interrupted, the signal is simply redirected to the next participating aircraft, ship, or earth-station in the chain. Not only that but as new and more efficient data-transmission technologies are created, upgrading this new ABWN system will be simple and far more cost-effective.

A major barrier to broadband expansion is the myriad regulatory hoops through which companies must jump to get permission to lay fiber lines, put up cellular towers or install other broadband infrastructure (those “single-link systems” that suffer failures), said Tiffany Moore, vice president of government affairs for the Consumer Technology Association, a trade group. increasingly cumbersome, particularly at the federal level, because if it’s on federal land, there are also environmental regulations” that must be followed. With ABWN’s Wholesale Carrier Network, these problems cease to exist as the “network” takes to the skies.

Roughly 39% of rural Americans (approximately 23 million people) are living without broadband services, according to a 2016 report by the Federal Communications Commission. By comparison, just 4% percent of Americans dwelling in urban areas lack access to high-speed internet. By utilizing ABWN’s network, broadband will allow users to access the internet and online-based services at significantly higher speeds than those already in place

Keep your eyes on the headlines. Trump has indicated that broadband expansion will be part of the infrastructure package that he will submit to Congress in the coming weeks, and answering his call is ABWN’s proven concept. With the airborne wireless network, the issues that have gotten in the way of improving business, industry, education, and more in rural areas can and will be solved.

