Airborne Wireless Network Brings Reliability to Rural Areas

by Amy Lignor

Internet, cell-phones – these ‘types’ of technology are what most people take for granted while living in 2018. Not too long ago, however, if you had mentioned these paths of communication, people would not have known what on earth you were talking about. But being that the communications/technology industry brings new ideas into the universe at a rapid speed, now if you mentioned to someone that you had problems even receiving the internet, let alone a cell-phone that worked at all times, you’d get nothing in return but a mask of utter confusion.

It is a fact that there are percentages of Americans out there, living in rural areas, that still lack the internet. There are those who have landlines and cannot actually get a cell-phone they can count on to work when necessary. Some barriers have made it impossible to bring high-speed internet and cellular capabilities to smaller towns in rural areas. However, there is one company in the process of creating the very first virtual airborne “worldwide web” that will break through these barriers and usher in the 21st century to those who are still waiting to see it.

A once original “brainstorm” is now on target to become, quite literally, the future of the internet. Airborne Wireless Network (ABWN) is working hard to introduce a Wholesale Carrier Network that will work by utilizing commercial aircraft as “mini-satellites.” Because it is a meshed network, it is like creating a web where all nodes are connected via multiple links, which completely erases having to deal with single points of failure.

To break this down in layman’s terms, when speaking about most cell-towers and satellites, they are operating on a single-path network; which means if anything interrupts this path, the system fails. But by using aircraft as the core of their “superhighway in the skies,” ABWN has a variety of planes (paths). This means if something were to interrupt the path, the signal would simply move on to the next airplane or link in the Network and continue to work with no problems.

In this fully meshed network, signals come in from multiple directions. The system will route signals around any obstruction so that “real-time connectivity” is maintained. For example: If a bridge were to wash out between the East and West coasts, we would still have a choice of many highways, allowing us to simply drive around this washed out bridge and reach our destination. If we were operating on a single-path network, we’d have to sit and wait for the bridge to be repaired before being able to continue on our journey.

With ABWN’s network, there is no single point of failure. Besides mechanical problems which constitute single points of failure, the numerous amount of satellites, as well as fixed-point ground stations, can and are adversely affected by something as simple as heavy rain. The “right size” rain-drops can completely absorb or block a radio signal. What ABWN has designed, however, assigns a path around any and all obstructions, providing a solid path, regardless of the presence of weather systems.

In other words, whether you’re walking down the streets of NYC or sitting on the back porch of your home in rural Iowa, the Airborne Wireless Network operating right above you will make sure you receive reliable connections, and a constant signal that will keep your internet up and running.

To learn more about the Network that will be the first and only true airborne broadband pipeline, providing connectivity for worldwide broadband carrier services, head to: www.airbornewirelessnetwork.com.

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com