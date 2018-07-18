By

Airborne Wireless Network Launches Another Success

By Amy Lignor

From Simi Valley, California, the latest headline to appear when it comes to the much-talked-about Airborne Wireless Network ( OTCB: ABWN) let various companies and future clients know that their field testing demonstrating the integration of their flight control software was 100% successful.

The tests included the integration of GE Aviation’s Hardware and ABWN’s Infinitus Super HighwaySM System Hardware. This emerging growth company is focused upon and continues to prove that they will be redefining global connectivity in the near future. And showing that their proprietary flight control software and “Infinitus” system hardware meshes with GE Aviation’s Inertial Navigation Units (INU) during aircraft simulation field testing, pushes them yet another step closer to accomplishing their goals.

By developing proprietary algorithms that enable its flight control software to successfully interface with the GE INU and the Infinitus Super HighwaySM system hardware, ABWN has also increased their software’s location abilities, showing that the system can actually pinpoint two aircraft in-flight to within just over one-meter. For the next step, Airborne Wireless intends to conduct other simulations of aircraft in-flight using the company’s test platforms which will incorporate all three of these systems, and antenna, prior to an upcoming Cessna plane test.

Michael Warren, CEO of ABWN stated that their team has been “laser-focused on development while employing the company’s test platforms as simulated aircraft in preparation of our upcoming two plane hybrid RF and Free Space Optic (FSO) demonstration.” He continued by saying: “This milestone is a critical step in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of our Infinitus Super HighwaySM networks’ software and hardware interfaces.”

Airborne Wireless Network’s overall intent is to create a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that will work by linking commercial aircraft in flight. The projections for success are that each aircraft that participates in the network will act as an airborne “repeater” or “router.” Their job will be to send and receive broadband signals from one aircraft to the next, thus creating a digital “information superhighway” in the sky. This network will quite literally be a high-speed broadband internet pipeline to improve both coverage and connectivity significantly. And when the project is complete, the company will act as a wholesale carrier offering this system to target customers that will include internet service providers and telephone companies.

Currently, the entire world’s connectivity is achieved through three specific things that, unfortunately, are not nearly accurate enough. By replacing the use of undersea cables, satellites and ground-based fiber with this “digital highway in the sky,” ABWN believes they will be able to create the solution necessary to fill the connectivity void. Once the network is developed and fully implemented, in fact, its purposes may become limitless.

With this latest success for ABWN, they continue to move forward with their views that, once developed, this network should provide low cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms and more, while also offering connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

