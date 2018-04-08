By

Airborne Wireless Network: New IPO Uplisting to NASDAQ

Studying the “Infinitus Super Highway”

For those who wish to learn more about Airborne Wireless Network, files have just been posted in regards to this particular company’s goal to raise $21.55 million in an IPO uplisting to the NASDAQ. (OTCQB: ABWN)

According to an S-1 registration statement, this early stage developer of networked connectivity solutions for airplanes intends to sell “Units” – consisting of stock and warrants – to purchase additional stock at 110% of the original share price to equal gross proceeds of $21.55 million from this IPO. (The company’s stock is currently being traded on the OTC/closing price on 3/23/2018 being $1.73 per share per www.nasdaq.com).

To better understand the term “early stage,” this firm is working to bring about their patented technology of utilizing commercial aircraft as ‘mini-satellites’ for its Wholesale Carrier Network. Once completed, this technology would provide connectivity for worldwide broadband carrier services.

Calling Simi Valley, California home, Airborne Wireless Network, was founded in 2011 to develop and deliver next-generation global connectivity. In essence, the company is planning to act as a wholesale carrier by licensing bandwidth to data service providers whose main job is to provide broadband services to end users. Headed by President J. Edward Daniels and CEO Michael Warren, Daniels brings 30 years of experience as a real estate investor. Warren, who has been part of the company since 2017, worked as the Country Operations & Security Director at ECC and brings 40 years of experience in operational and program management in both the government and private sector to the firm.

Known as ‘Infinitus Super Highway’ (AKA: Infinitus), this high-speed meshed broadband airborne wireless network is created by linking commercial aircraft in flight, and would be the only such tool (to the company’s knowledge) on the market today. While other current technologies allow for a ‘single path’ solution (the system fails if the path is interrupted), Infinitus is a fully-meshed network where signals come in from multiple directions and route signals around any ‘obstructions’ that happen to be placed in the path of communication.

There are a list of advantages to this technology, with some of the primary being: global service; patented technology; advanced wireless technology; real-time performance rather than the normal “store and forward”; the elimination of junk shot into space; and, far more ease when it comes to updating, upgrading or servicing this virtual worldwide web.

The infrastructure Infinitus will use to provide such communication will be made up of existing small, lightweight, low-power relay station equipment and antennae that will be installed onboard aircraft. Each plane will be equipped with a broadband wireless communication link to one or more neighboring aircraft and/or ground stations, thus creating a seamless chain of airborne repeaters/routers that will provide broadband wireless communication during the entire flight – no matter what the destination.

Opening up new doors to the consumer as they travel around the globe, Infinitus will allow everyone easy access – whether they need to be part of a very important business meeting, or even catch up with family and friends. It will also provide companies seeking a more secure, reliable private data network exactly that. In addition, this technology can be utilized to serve currently underserved markets (i.e., maritime, rural and remote locations), and will also be able to aid government agencies during emergencies across the globe, making disaster relief services far easier to attain and operate.

Currently, in the process of completing the development of Infinitus, Airborne Wireless has not yet licensed the network to anyone. When it comes to customer acquisition, however, the firm plans to market its services to larger telecommunications carriers and ISPs (including those that provide in-cabin connectivity, such as GoGo), rural service providers, maritime access providers, and possibly, in the future, drone network access/safety, and private jet network access. In addition, they will sell to large private companies seeking to either establish their own private networks or improve their existing ones.

According to market research, the total number of commercial flights with Wi-Fi services onboard is expected to exceed 10,000 by 2022. (*Global Industry Analysts 2016 report.) With the initial target market being the U.S., Airborne Wireless estimates that it will need to have the Infinitus equipment installed on approximately 2,000 aircraft.

We are in an era of constantly emerging on-demand connectivity. Advancements in broadband IP technologies and the rapid adoption of Wi-Fi services by carriers, for both short and long-haul flights, shows the constant market growth. Not to mention, the need for smart web-enabled mobile devices and the demand for continuous high-speed Internet access. As the mobile workforce rises in number, with traveling employees increasing and the popularity of social networking while on-the-move growing, ABWN looks to be answering the call.

For more information on the company: www.airbornewirelessnetwork.com

To learn more about the IPO uplisting: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4157566-airborne-wireless-network-files-ipo-uplisting-nasdaq

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com