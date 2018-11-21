By

Airborne Wireless Network: Real-time Performance That Never Fails

By Amy Lignor

A truth everyone knows (and everyone gets more than a little annoyed about) is that when it comes to digital networks, there is always some roadblock that can stop a wireless connection from working mid-stream. Mother Nature presents her strikes; the weather can turn in an instant, providing thunderous storms and flooding, as well as hurricanes and even worse that cancel a person’s ability to reach out for help. When it comes to rural areas, being able to “link,” make a connection, and then maintain that connection can sometimes be an impossibility.

Although technology opens new doors and works on new ideas that move us forward each and every day, dealing with the idea of “real-time connectivity” and how to be able to accomplish this feat seems to have been pegged as a “mission impossible” long ago. Until that is when Airborne Wireless Network (ABWN) came into being and offered the perfect idea.

When it comes to cell-towers and Wi-Fi, these single points of failure that occur will never stop the way technology operates at this time. However, with ABWN’s “Superhighway” being put together as we speak, these roadblocks will no longer exist.

Take into account the fact that we are talking about a meshed network. A quilt, if you will, that is woven with no “stray” thread left flapping in the wind. By using planes already flying in the sky for the core of this Network, you are literally talking about a system that has multiple links, which means it always stays connected. If something were to happen, such as a horrible storm moving in and pummeling the country, the ability to connect with others will not fail. With ABWN’s system, if a link happens to be interrupted, the signal is immediately redirected to the next participating aircraft, ship, or earth-station in the chain. The network will not even experience issues as new technology comes into being and the system needs to be updated or added to. The upkeep of the Network would be simple to do.

By taking away the failures that both cell-towers and satellite systems currently in use suffer from, you are taking an “impossible mission” and turning it into one that is not only possible but will actually be accomplished. Think of all the benefits this will grant – from rural areas being able to link to others without a problem at all times; to offering first responders a way to connect no matter what natural disaster may strike. In addition, Defense communications will operate far more quickly by being able to constantly access the higher bandwidth and quality signals from ABW’s Network. In other words, whether we are talking about business and industry or security of the entire nation, this 24/7 Network would benefit absolutely every niche of life.

This all comes from being able to provide that “real-time performance.” There is no “stored and forwarded” data when it comes to this Network, which means it will provide connectivity to all. This, the ultimate goal of ABWN will be met.

Being able to experience a true “meshed network” with redundant data-paths ensures not only an easier and more beneficial time to those on the ground, but passengers utilizing these modes of transportation that are a part of this Wholesale Carrier Network will have a far better experience. Operating in “real-time” is just one of the numerous benefits that will allow the Airborne Wireless Network to soar.

