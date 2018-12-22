Airborne Wireless Network Stops the “Space Junk”

By Amy Lignor

People want facts. In 2018, whether you are talking about business and industry or population figures and locations, data is what the world seeks. Companies that are synonymous with originality, skill, and cleverness understand these facts, and they know how to “fix” things that are most assuredly broke. Airborne Wireless Network (ABWN) is one of those companies.

As technology expands and new ideas are needed to advance the abilities of technology, all eyes have come to focus on ABWN. As this company turns their once “great idea” into a cleaner, better reality, the creation of their virtual airborne worldwide web has shown that it will bring many positives to the world, and eliminate many of the negatives that need to be gone as fast as possible.

One very large negative is stopping the accumulation of “space junk.” Here are the facts: For those who are unaware, “space junk” refers to all the disused satellites and other human-made debris currently in orbit around the Earth. In an article by TECH Insider (which you can check out on the ABWN website), it was stated that the amount of “space junk” around Earth has hit critical density levels. It went on to further state that, right now, “more than half a million pieces of human-made space junk orbit Earth and about 23,000 of those pieces are the size of a softball or larger. This junk accumulates over time as defunct satellites are left in space and meteors, as well as other human-made space debris, slam into them, generating even more, smaller bits of junk.

“After these collisions, the junk doesn’t simply go flying off into space. Instead, it is trapped by Earth’s gravity, and wraps like a belt around Earth, cluttering up our path to space.” It is another fact that the windows on the space shuttle had to be replaced regularly because of chipping caused by collisions with small pieces of various space junk.

Because of ABWN’s Wholesale Carrier Network, however, for the very first time an airborne broadband pipeline, for worldwide broadband carrier services, will be put into action using commercial aircraft. In other words, standard aircraft that flies 24/7 will be utilized as “mini-satellites.” They will offer worldwide data and communications service providers with a new, better way of doing things. Unlike satellites, which constitute an alarming majority of this harmful “space junk,” ABWN’s system operates in a safe and controlled environment (typically between 20,000 and 40,000 feet). Nothing has to be launched into orbit to make sure this cost-efficient, one of a kind system works. And when it’s time for upgrades, maintenance or service, these are simple to do seeing as that the work can be done on the ground.

Think of the majority of people this affects. Not only will industries benefit from this 24/7 worldwide web, but it will also provide first responders across the globe with higher quality services. Emergency and disaster deployable systems and Defense communications will improve and operate easier because of the higher bandwidth and quality signals. In addition, no longer will rural communities have to worry about dropped calls and lousy service, seeing as that this Network will heighten Wi-Fi quality 100%.

The facts have been proven. To learn about this exciting new leap in communications, check out the constant activity at www.airbornewirelessnetwork.com and get ready for a cleaner world, as ABWN puts a stop to the “space junk.”

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com