Airborne Wireless Network Will Supply the High-Quality Services First Responders

When talking about first responders and the work they do, the conversation is literally one, in many cases, concerning the difference between life and death. Police, medics, firefighters – all crews who answer the “call” when disaster strikes – need information…and they need it fast. At their disposal must be a communication network that does not fail. During those large disasters, like hurricanes, wildfires, and tornadoes, the ability to receive and transmit data is a must-have. Questions about who is located where, to what equipment needs to be brought in, to which responders are close enough to intervene, need to be answered ASAP.

We live in a technological world in 2018, which makes it seem like sharing and transmitting information would be simple to do: it is not. In fact, reaching out across the miles is far more challenging than it appears. The tragedy can make communication even worse by damaging networks or even cutting electricity to an entire area. Citizens also add to the issue by overloading mobile networks with calls, texts and more as they check on family and friends.

It is almost a common occurrence for communication networks to become bogged down when tragedy strikes; however, there is a solution on the ‘horizon’. Airborne Wireless Network (OTC QB: ABWN) is a company that understands these monumental problems and has created a new path that has been garnering tremendous interest in the digital networking community.

This company knows that standard methods for routing and rerouting traffic aren’t always able to handle a large number of connections at one time. When speaking about the Internet, you are speaking about a collection of major providers, as well as over fifty thousand smaller networks. Each of these networks has equipment that routes traffic to each of the others. When one router detects a network failure, it has to let all the others know what’s happened, and how to handle the traffic and find away ‘around’ the situation. Talk about a highway back-up; this is like having one lone police officer attempt to coordinate noontime traffic in a major city around a major accident – a process that can take several hours to “fix.” When it comes to networks facing this type of delay, data can be lost entirely. And in an emergency, that is where the difference between life and death can occur.

Anything can affect these routers poorly; one bad weather storm can cause satellite links to go down, so all that publicity in regards to a ‘high-speed’ wireless network becomes just a fantasy. But with the Airborne Wireless Network, the digital telecommunications industry is going ‘up’. They are lifting this idea of a ‘high-speed’ wireless network off the ground and creating a cohesive web that will not be negatively affected by overcrowding, overloading, or even by Mother Nature, herself. The focus of this corporation is to develop a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network ‘up in the skies’ by linking commercial aircraft in flight.

The core idea will have each participating aircraft in the network act as an airborne repeater or router. Each aircraft will be able to send and receive broadband signals to and from other aircraft, thus creating a new digital ‘superhighway’ in the sky that will eliminate many of the current (and common) broadband problems being dealt with now; from larger service areas without enough receivers to single point of failure communication issues with signals.

The ABWN system will be able to improve coverage and connectivity easily as they act as a wholesale carrier for their target customers, including internet service providers and telephone companies. Once the network is fully developed, global connectivity will be enhanced, and lower-cost high-speed connectivity to rural areas will be achieved, including areas such as island nations, ships at sea and even oil platforms.

‘Superhighway’ in the skies will serve the needs and solve problems for those men and women who work to save lives and rebuild communities that have been touched by tragedy. First responders will be able to do their jobs without having the extra worry of whether or not their messages will get where they need to go on time.

In other words, when the “call” goes out, Airborne Wireless Network will make sure it’s answered!

