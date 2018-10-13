By

Airborne Wireless Network’s Cost Efficient “Superhighway”

A once original idea is now on target to become, quite literally, the future of the internet. Airborne Wireless Network is a company working hard to introduce a Wholesale Carrier Network – a virtual “airborne worldwide web” – that will work by utilizing commercial aircraft as “mini-satellites.”

Not only will the Network open up an entirely new way to communicate, but the advantages that will be given to the world are also what will make it a highly cost-efficient system. As far as global services are concerned, the Network will be the first and only true airborne broadband pipeline, providing connectivity for worldwide broadband carrier services.

This outstanding technology was patented during the pioneering days of wireless data connectivity. In fact, it was in 1998 that the Network’s inventor submitted a patent application, which was granted on September 4th, 2001. Unfortunately, as we all know, a tragedy then struck the U.S. which altered the airline industry and delayed the development of this technology for a number of years. Thankfully, days improved, allowing Airborne Wireless to further their development of this monumental idea.

Although the need to improve internet technology is always there, there is also a need to get superior quality at lower costs, which is a formula (usually) highly difficult to attain. However, this “world wide web” that will be installed in the skies will not only provide superior service but better quality and the ability to save money all at the same time. Costs are lowered because upgrades and advancements can be made to the Network that cannot be made to the technology that currently exists.

Being a meshed network means that there are multiple links to the system. With traditional single-link systems (i.e., most cell-tower and satellite systems), they can and do suffer from what professionals call “single points of failure.” Put simply, anything from mechanical difficulties to a heavy rainstorm in the area can disturb and shut down the system. Whereas, with the fully meshed Network by Airborne Wireless, real-time connectivity is always kept no matter what the situation may be. By having multiple links, if a disturbance occurs, the signal will simply be re-routed around the obstruction to another aircraft, ship or earth-station in the chain.

When it comes to saving money, it is also important to note how easy the Network will be to update, upgrade or service. As new software becomes available, the system can be easily updated on the planes, themselves. When new and more efficient data-transmission technologies emerge, upgrading ABWN’s system can be as easy as replacing a single module, and the system is immediately ready for “the future.” This will ensure that the Network is never obsolete, which makes it completely different than current satellite technology. In most cases, when it comes to satellites, the technology has been surpassed by the time the satellite is even launched. And, once launched, they cannot be upgraded or serviced, making them yet another piece of space junk.

As you can see, the quality, the ability to not further turn space into a trash receptacle, and the ability to upgrade and improve the Network as technology continues to advance rapidly, are just some of the reasons why Airborne Wireless Network’s superior “Superhighway” will save money while bringing connectivity to one and all.

