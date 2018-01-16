By

Airborne Wireless Network’s growth continues with new Board Members for 2018

By Amy Lignor

For those who have not yet heard, Airborne Wireless Network is a name that is “taking flight” in the digital telecommunications industry. Their corporate focus is developing a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight. This idea and company is being well received with great interest.

Airborne Wireless Network’s core idea is to have each participating aircraft in the network, act as an airborne repeater or router. Each aircraft will be able to send and receive broadband signals to and from other aircraft, thus creating a new digital ‘superhighway’ in the sky. This new technology begins to eliminate many of the current broadband ‘problems’ that we deal with now, including weather problems, larger service areas without enough receivers and single point of failure communication issues with signals.

With Airborne Wireless Network, the system will be able to easily improve coverage and connectivity as they act as a wholesale carrier for their target customers including internet service providers and telephone companies. Also, once the network is fully developed, global connectivity is enhanced, lower-cost high-speed connectivity to rural areas will be achieved, including areas such as island nations, ships at sea and even oil platforms.

As Airborne Wireless Network (OTC QB: ABWN) continues to grow and meet their objectives, expansion of the management staff is a key. ABWN has released an announcement for 2018, letting the world know that four new independent members have been appointed to its board of directors, bringing the total board membership to six. The new board members who will each provide independent oversight of the Company’s functions on behalf of its stockholders are Samuel Gulko, James H. Leach, James C. Witham, and Karen B. Laustsen.

Samuel Gulko will serve as the Chairman of the Company’s newly formed Audit Committee and will be a member of the newly formed Compensation and Nominating & Corporate Governance committees. With nearly twenty years working in the international accounting firm of Ernst & Young, LLP as an audit partner, and then as the regional director of that firm’s entrepreneurial services, Mr. Gulko brings with him a solid background of accounting and financial knowledge. In addition, Mr. Gulko has served on the board of directors of the public company, Smith Micro Software, Inc., while also providing his wealth of knowledge as a tax and financial consultant to a private foundation.

Also joining the board is Mr. James H. Leach, who will serve on the Company’s newly formed Audit, Compensation and Nominating & Corporate Governance committees. A skilled executive with over 30 years’ experience in both public and private global companies, he’s currently the President of Leach Family Holdings which manages the interests of one of Rhode Island’s oldest industrial families.

Mr. James C. Witham will serve as Chairman of the Company’s newly formed Nominating Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee. A lifelong entrepreneur and builder of corporations, he has also served as Chairman of the Board and CEO of five publicly traded companies. He currently serves as President of Witham Group LLC, providing consulting services to small businesses.

Last, but not least, Ms. Karen B. Laustsen will serve as Chairwoman of the Company’s newly formed Compensation Committee. Her business background is long, holding various executive and C-level positions throughout her career, as well as serving on the Board of Directions of five publicly traded companies. Currently providing consulting services, Ms. Laustsen has also established OneMoreDonor.com to raise awareness for eye, organ and tissue donations.

With these newly appointed Board Members, Airborne Wireless Network continues to reach their objectives bringing the day ever closer when the international ‘superhighway’ will move from the boardroom to the skies.

For more information check out Airborne Wireless Network.com

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com