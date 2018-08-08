By

Airborne Wireless Network’s Message to Stockholders

By Amy Lignor

(OTCQB: ABWN) When it comes to new technology that will greatly and positively affect the world’s ability to connect with one another, Airborne Wireless Network is the company people are talking about.

The future for Airborne Wireless is a good one. Being at an early stage in the company’s development, their core business strategy is to develop, market and license a high-speed, meshed broadband network by linking aircraft in flight. The “Infinitus Super Highway” will be a breakthrough in communications because, to our knowledge, no commercial broadband airborne network exists today.

International connections are achieved, presently, through the use of undersea cables, ground-based fiber, and satellites, and comes with a list of difficulties. ABWN believes that the digital highway that will one day operate in the sky may be the perfect solution to fill the void that currently exists. Once development is complete, the “Infinitus Super Highway” should provide low cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms and, in addition, connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight. And this future is coming.

Michael Warren, Airborne’s Chief Executive Officer, delivered a message in regards to costs and company progress to their stockholders in order for them to better understand the “ladder” that’s being climbed in order to usher in this technology.

“I understand your frustration with the recent declines in the trading price of our stock, and I am obviously frustrated as well as a shareholder and the CEO.” Michael Warren went on to explain, “As you know, we do not control the trading price of our common stock, which trades freely on the OTCQB Marketplace. As previously disclosed, we recently raised $8 million in the form of convertible preferred stock. We believe conversions by the investors in our convertible preferred stock have put downward pressure on our stock price, but as we previously explained, the structure of the offering has the potential to generate significant additional proceeds.”

As a result of the recent capital raise, and because of Airborne’s confidence in its underlying business plan and the transformative potential of their technology, the company is continuing to operate its business, following the path originally set in place, and will communicate any new material information to investors in a timely manner.

Intending to act as a wholesale carrier, with target customers ranging from internet service providers to telephone companies, ABWN is progressing. It is projected that each aircraft participating in the network will act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next, thereby creating a seamless chain and halting link interruptions.

It takes money to make it, as the old saying goes. But as the future dawns, stockholders will note that ABWN’s creation moves ever closer to “taking off” and “soaring.”

For further company information, see: www.airbornewirelessnetwork.com; and to read the full, detailed breakdown of expenses, go to: https://goo.gl/zWgKWn

*This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meahttps://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/10-q-airborne-wireless-network-2018-07-10ning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward- looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, availability of capital; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans; our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform; competition in the industry in which we operate and market; general industry conditions; general economic factors; the impact of industry regulation; technological advances; new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties or delays; dependence on the effectiveness of the Company’s patents; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com