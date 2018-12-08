By

Alumacraft and Evinrude – Full of Features and Big on Value

With boats that range in price from a $700 Jon boat to a fully-loaded $50K deep vee package including boat, motor, and trailer, Alumacraft has high-quality fishing boats to match any style or budget. The brand, which has been in existence for over 70 years, lends its longevity to excellent customer service, building a functional and long-lasting product and the understanding of value to its customers.

Evinrude’s story is very similar. The outboard brand is over a hundred years old and lays claim to being the first marine outboard engine. Today, Evinrude E-TEC G2 engines have another distinction, being one of the most advanced marine outboards on the market. The computer controlled, direct injection two-stroke fuel delivery system allows the engine to burn fuel more efficiently. Thanks to this technology, Evinrude E-TEC G2 models deliver up to 30 percent more torque, up to 15 percent better fuel efficiency and up to 75 percent fewer total regulated emissions compared to leading four-stroke outboard engines. Recently, BRP, owner of the Evinrude product line, purchased Alumacraft and formed the BRP Marine Group. Pair these two iconic brands, and you’ve got a winning combination.

Take for example the Alumacraft Tournament Pro 195. A professional level 19 foot vessel, the T-Pro 195 is designed for serious anglers. It’s got an impressive set-up, with plenty of in-floor and rod storage, timed livewells and huge raised platforms. It is perfect for a leisurely day of fishing or even a big competition. The boat is offered inside console, double bubble, and walk-thru windshield models and includes center bow 8-foot rod storage, port side 9-foot rod storage, two tournament-sized livewells with bait bags, a dry storage compartment in the bow and a wide, carpeted gunwale with integrated AlumaTrac mounting system. A very cool storage system, the AlumaTrac consists of a rail that goes around the gunwale and serves as a customizable anchor point for optional rod holders, tackle trays, drink holders and tool pouches. The boat is rated to use engines ranging from 150 to 200hp and can be purchased in packages to include the engine and trailer.

Evinrude publishes performance reports on their website, and the Alumacraft T-Pro 195 was tested with an Evinrude E-TEC G2 200hp. Offering impressive stats, what really stands out is the fuel efficiency of the E-TEC G2s. The fuel-sipping G2 lets you extend your range for more time on the water. Getting more mileage out of your engine also lets you keep a little more money in your wallet at the pump. Add to that no scheduled maintenance for five years and no oil changes ever, the Evinrude engine is one of the most affordable outboards to run.

If you’re looking for the one-two punch of a feature-rich, yet affordable fishing set-up, you can’t go wrong pairing an Alumacraft with Evinrude. And with the proven longevity of these two product lines, you are guaranteed to get a boat that will outperform the competition for years to come.

Visit Evinrude.com today!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com