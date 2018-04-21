By

Are You Prepared for Boating Season

By Craig Lamb

With boating, the excitement can begin long before you get to the water. That goes for preparing for the season just around the corner. Here is how you can have fun, and be ready when the forecast calls for the first balmy days of spring. If an avid boater, you are familiar with a boating safety checklist. Ensuring PFDs are available for all passengers, creating a float plan, and making sure you have all of the required safety items required by law. Those are the givens for that checklist. So are these items:

An additional throwable device is required if the vessel is more than 16 feet long.

A small toolbox with the essentials you need to make minor repairs, including spares of fuses, head parts, and other small parts.

Standard first aid kit, ensuring any items used the previous season are replaced.

Carry at least one fire extinguisher, making sure the charge is current.

Have aboard spare batteries for accessories such as a handheld radio, flashlight, and portable navigational aid.

An extra horn capable of producing a four-second blast audible for at least 1/2 mile.

Fully charge batteries. Clean, tighten electrical connections, especially terminals of battery cables. Coat battery terminals with an insulating film of grease, or apply protective battery terminal spray.

Check running lights. Clean and tighten connections or replace bulbs to assure that all are operating properly.• Check VHF and GPS antenna connections by disconnecting and spraying with moisture-displacing lubricant, then reconnect and test.• Look for indications of leaking at trim cylinders and hoses as well as at hydraulic steering pumps and rams. Replace the O-ring or gasket if leaking.

What about a checklist for all the fun stuff? That includes fishing tackle, water sports toys and gear, and food and beverage items that complete a day on the water. Making a list of the gear and items you always take is a fun exercise that can save a lot of hassle out on the water. Remember, that next time you are stuck on the water without enough plastic plates, cups, and forks. The 18 JVX CC by Carolina Skiff gets you there in style, safety, functionality, and performance. With a length overall of 17 feet, 9 inches and a beam of 78 inches this boat provides a great balance of functional size and performance. Weight overall is 1,073 pounds, and with a draft of about 4 inches, the 18 JVX CC is made for cruising the flats without the worry of running aground. A maximum horsepower rating of 70 H.P. makes the perfect setup for matching fuel economy with performance. A lightweight hull and modified V-hull design combine for a boat that will carry more, go further and faster with less horsepower. That sums up the performance and economy features so important in a skiff.

For all of the available standard features and options for the 18 JVX CC click here. The JVX Series provides excellent maneuverability and handling with the positive tracking keels. Patented splash-guards provide the smooth, dry ride that Carolina Skiff has been known for after 30 years and counting in the business. The bottom line is the 18 JVX CC is designed for the economy-minded shallow water angler, and to give peace of mind with an unsinkable, no-frills fishing machine. Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable, no-flexing hull and boat made of 100 percent composite materials, without wood. You get peace of mind and years of enjoyment knowing that quality construction is a priority at Carolina Skiff. Ready to build and customize an 18 JVX CC? Get started using the Build A Boat tool. At carolinaskiff.com you can contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com