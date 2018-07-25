By

Are You Ready to Buy a Boat?

It’s summertime and you are tired of watching your neighbors drive away with their glistening boat on a trailer while you are packing up the family in your car to fight the crowds for a small square of sand on the beach. Maybe you feel that tug at dawn to get away from it all and drop a hook looking for that once-in-a-lifetime bass. Maybe you spend days in the office daydreaming about a weekend when you can thrash the waves on a wakeboard.

So, you think you are ready to buy a boat? If so, you probably have the kind of boat you want in mind. Whether a pontoon, bowrider, or variety of others, the options can sometimes be daunting. Do you buy new or used? Do you go to a dealer or a website? How do you get a fair price? What hidden costs are lying in wait as you start this process?

When it comes to buying a boat, there is no right answer. Many people have gotten a great deal on the boat of their dreams by going to one of the many websites and contacting the seller directly. Though rare, people have also had bad experiences at a dealership. No matter what kind of boat you are looking for, it is important to see the boat or its sister ship in person. You have to walk around the decks to make sure you have comfortable headroom. You have to sit in the helm seat to see if you can comfortably see traffic around you. You have to picture yourself reaching the cleats and poking around in the bilge in sometimes bumpy seas.

Once you decide on the boat for you, there are pros and cons to every purchase option. If you go to a dealership you will usually have a chance to see the boat out of the water on a showroom floor. This lets you see the whole boat, but not feel the way it moves in the water. If you go directly to a private seller, you may see it at its berth and maybe even get a cheaper price on a comparable boat. However, dealers usually have relationships with their manufacturing partners and can help you customize the boat to your specifications, offering options in colors, electronics packages, and engines. On the other hand, by purchasing a used boat directly from the owner, you can also, with the right seller get information directly from someone who has actually spent a lot of time on that exact boat in your local waters. If you have the time, you can wait until the Fall and Winter boat shows, as sellers frequently offer discounts, which can also lead to a good deal. If you go to a boat show, depending on the show and boat you can either see the boat in the water or on the hard.

Nothing tells you what a boat truly feels like, like a sea trial. More than a pleasure cruise, a sea trial gives you a chance to turn the wheel and drop the throttle. It lets you find whether this boat fits your style of driving. A new way to do a sea trial is this summer’s Evinrude Edge Demo Tour. The pilot tour will include six events across the Upper Midwest. The events are positioned as a prelude to the boat show season. Each tour stop will feature four Evinrude-owned boats including Bennington pontoons and Alumacraft, supplemented with two to four boats provided by local dealers. The interesting thing about this event is it will include at least two matching boats, one powered by Evinrude E-TEC G2 and one with a competing brand’s comparable engines. This will allow prospective buyers to not only see how the boat performs on the water but to compare the performance of the engines. Trained Evinrude Ambassadors will captain all demo boats and answer any and all questions. Check with your local Evinrude dealer to see the Evinrude Edge Demo Tour stops near you and reserve your spot.

Once you’ve sea trialed a boat and made your decision, the next step is to get a survey. The seller may not give you the whole truth, or that particular vessel may have non-standard equipment which can affect its performance which is why a survey is vital. The boat must be hauled out to give the surveyor a chance to see everything, including what is below the waterline. A full survey is also usually required to get insurance from most carriers. This document will be beneficial if there is any work that needs to be done while she is still on the hard.

Then, the only thing left is to close the deal. Your financial institution will help you through the details of securing financing and signing the bill of sale. After that, it’s time to stop dreaming about boating and to get out on the water to have some fun!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com