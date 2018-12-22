Aspen Wins Prestigious Award

By Capt. Gus Cane

Add another honor to Aspen Power Catamarans impressive list of accolades. The Pacific Northwest company was just bestowed the 2018 Family Business Award for Innovation by Seattle Business Magazine.

Founded by Larry Graf in 2008, Aspen Power Catamarans is family owned and operated with two sons, a daughter, and son-in-law among the company’s 30+ employees. The company builds 28′, 32′, and 40 ft. inboard cruisers and new Outboard powered boats in a modern facility in Burlington, WA, USA and has dock space in nearby Anacortes to showcase its line-up

Aspen Power Catamarans’ revolutionary patented hull design is a Power Proa, where one hull is substantially larger than the other. The hulls look identical in profile, but the port hull is 35% thinner. The non-symmetrical hulls are shaped to compensate for the offset thrust and torque, and since both forces are proportional to speed and thrust, the boat runs straight. This unique configuration has several benefits. The design reduces drag by 20 percent and improves fuel efficiency by 70 percent. Stability and a soft ride in big seas are additional attributes.

Larry Graf got his start in the boat-building industry nearly three decades ago when he founded Glacier Bay Catamarans, which were recognized for their unique profile, sea-keeping ability, and efficient performance. The brand became well known in the recreational sport-fishing, and cruising segment and Larry sold it before starting Aspen Power Catamarans. Aspens are sold factory direct instead of through a typical dealer network. Potential buyers can contact the company and speak with Larry and his team. This allows buyers to have personal input regarding specific features and options they may want to fit their boating style and preferences.

Seattle Business Magazine awards their annual honors based on factors like innovation, growth and business transformation, recognizing small, mid-size and larger Washington-based companies. The magazine honors those family businesses that have “shown through many years of effort and persistence the stuff that makes running a family enterprise satisfying, exhilarating and—ultimately—rewarding.”

Based on previous track record of success, Aspen Power Catamarans seems poised to reach new heights as it embarks on a second decade in the boat-building business.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com