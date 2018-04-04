By

Blair Wiggins’ Addiction to Fishing

By Craig Lamb

Ask Blair Wiggins how much he enjoys saltwater fishing, and the Floridian will admit to being addicted to the sport. In fact, that passion is reflected in the name of his popular TV series, Addictive Fishing.

Saltwater fishing is a lifelong addiction for Wiggins, who grew up chasing redfish and other prized inshore species around his hometown of Cocoa Beach, Florida.

The passion continued as he spent 12 years as a professional fishing guide and charter captain, before taking the next step into tournament angling. He proved his skills by winning the $100,000 FLW Redfish Series Championship, out fishing the sport’s top anglers.

Wiggins chooses Skeeter Boats for the same reasons as tournament anglers on both sides of the fishing spectrum. For 70 years the top bass pros have depended on Skeeter’s performance, reliability, and features designed for serious anglers. That same DNA is found in Skeeter’s saltwater models.

The lifelong saltwater angler’s all-around choice for bay boats is the SX240.

“The 24-foot overall length makes the SX240 the ideal boat for the bay and further out,” he said. “Skeeter’s revolutionary hull design results in the smoothest ride I’ve ever had in a bay boat.”

He continued, “For my previous boats I needed a foot cush for bracing my feet and ankles in rough water. I don’t need it in the Skeeter because it sits on top of the waves and smoothes out the ride.”

Fishability is another key feature liked by Wiggins in his rig.

“There is enough storage in this rig for as much gear as you need, for a long day or multi-day trip,” he explained. “What I really like is the fish box with the rotomolded feature that keeps ice from melting for several days.”

A factory-rigged Yamaha Outboard is another given.

“Yamaha is the most respected, trusted brand among saltwater anglers, because of the reliability, fuel economy and performance, and all of it designed to stand up to harsh saltwater environment,” he said.

“Skeeter is a Yamaha company, and that is reassuring to anyone who wants a saltwater rig that is dependable and long-lasting,” he continued.

That also comes with a boat already rigged and ready to go fishing. That even means a Skeeter-built I-tube aluminum trailer with tandem axles, an optional accessory with some saltwater brands. The standard trailer features a Fulton jack stand and winch for effortless loading, and swing-away tongue for more storage options. Also standard is a Lowrance Elite 9 Ti touch, factory installed to ensure worry-free rigging. A removable windshield for storage or extra-large screen mounting electronics is standard, and so is Seastar tilt hydraulic steering. A retractable boarding ladder for safe, convenient boarding and 17 vertical rod holders add more to the list of standard options.

Click here to view detailed features, optional accessories and more about the SX240.

Click here to see the SX240 video.

Now standard with the SX240 (and the SX230 and SX2250) are the Comfort Console, Deluxe Lean Post, and Lean Post Baitwell.

The Comfort Console combines a roomy changing station with plenty of space to safely and discreetly change clothes and space for a portable toilet.

The Deluxe Lean Post features an updated seat bench with a flip-up footrest and dual flip-up bolsters for driver and passenger. Folding armrests, grab handles and pro series rod holders are more new features adding to the safety and convenience of the console space.

The Lean Post Baitwell expands capacity to 40 gallons, allowing the angler to keep more and larger bait for longer days on the water. Additional circulation and rounded corners protect bait and keep it healthy for long days on the water.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com