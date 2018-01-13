By

Boat Show Season Commences

Begin Your Adventure in a ‘Carolina Skiff’ or Sea Chaser Boat

By Amy Lignor

For all the boating enthusiasts out there—from those who wish to update their current models to those who have had that dream lingering in the back of their mind for a good, long time now and wish to make their dream come true in 2018—now is the time to head out to the boat shows and events being held across the country to discover the perfect boat that will meet all your personal/recreational or even commercial needs.

Everyone in the industry knows the name, Carolina Skiff. Not a surprise, considering this is the company with over thirty years of boat building experience. In the past three decades, Carolina Skiff has created a literal legacy – a brand that stands above all others – with over 60 models of boats that offer literally every option you can imagine to meet your boating and fishing needs.

When we’re talking about the Carolina Skiff lines, including the highly popular Sea Chaser and Fun Chaser lines, we are talking about the most durable, versatile boats on the market. Not to mention, we are also talking about the most economical; lines that allow one and all to purchase the best without having a monumental financial worry. Doing the A+ work and maintaining this “5-Star” reputation for 30+ years, the consumer knows ahead of time that by purchasing that “Carolina Skiff Ultimate Adventure,” they are given the most features, the best functionality, the best performance, and ultimate comfort when it comes to the boating experience.

Whether you are headed to the boat show or event this year looking for a pleasure boat, fishing boat, runabout or commercial/work boat, Carolina Skiff has you covered. The #1 manufacturer in retail sales of fiberglass outboard-powered saltwater boats, this company manufactures the Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser and Fun Chaser boat brands for families as well as fishing enthusiasts to enjoy their time on the water, no matter where they are.

The durability of every boat comes from the patented box-beam construction which creates a solid, non-flexing hull that is completely wood free. And when it comes to balance as well as performance, the Carolina Skiff model lines require little to no outboard engine trim for proper performance.

When speaking about flotation, the lines of Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser, and Fun Chaser highlight foam flotation, which actually exceeds Coast Guard requirements, providing positive flotation for shallow draft and quick-planning characteristics. In addition, all Carolina Skiff boats are certified by the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association, so the consumer knows that what they are utilizing to create their adventure adheres to the highest quality standards set by the U.S. marine industry.

So…let the events begin. Make plans to head out to the boat show nearest you in order to set eyes on that Carolina Skiff model, Sea Chaser model, and more in order to ring in the New Year just right!

To request a catalog or start building your boat right now, head to www.carolinaskiff.com

