Boston Terrier Puppy Undergoes Miracle Surgery

By

by Denise Carey-Costa

A miracle surgery was performed to save a Boston terrier puppy thanks to Destiny for Dogs and the North American Veterinary Heart Center in Jupiter, Florida.

Destiny for Dogs, founded by JoAnn Goodrich in West Palm Beach, Florida is a 501 (c) 3 dedicated to helping senior citizens keep their pets in the home, and if that is impossible, then re-homing them to responsible caregivers. Their mission statement reads “Destiny for Dogs is dedicated to assisting seniors in keeping their beloved dogs in their homes.”

Destiny for Dogs is non-breed specific and relies on fosters to care for the dogs in their rescue. They not only rescue dogs from owners or families who can no longer care for their deceased family member’s dog, but also from shelters. Their goal is to find loving forever homes for the dogs regardless of age, health, or behavioral issues.

All dogs taken in by the rescue are fully vetted, spayed or neutered, up to date on shots and microchipped. All dogs also receive a wellness check before being placed in a foster home. Once the dogs are in their foster homes, they will be evaluated, loved and nurtured to prepare them for their new family and their second chance at a happily ever after life.

Recently, Destiny for Dogs committed to saving Scarlett, a nine-week-old 3.2 pounds Boston terrier puppy. Scarlett had a level six heart murmur and a large opening between the two major blood vessels leading from her heart. Because of her enlarged heart, it was pressing on her esophagus, making it difficult for her to breathe and filling her lungs with fluid.

Destiny for Dogs was told by a veterinarian, due to the lungs being filled with fluid, surgery was not an option at the time. Sweet Scarlett was dying. Another rescue, however advised JoAnn about Dr.Augusta Pelosi, a veterinarian and cardiologist in Jupiter, Florida. Dr. Pelosi is the co-founder and Medical Director of the North American Veterinary Heart Center. JoAnn called them immediately, and Scarlett went in for miraculous, life saving surgery.

It took a village to get this little dog through surgery. Dr. Carpenter provided the medicine to reduce the fluid in Scarlett’s lungs, so she could undergo the surgery. He then, personally delivered her to the North American Veterinary Heart Center where Dr. Pelosi performed the life saving open heart surgery on Scarlett. To everyone’s joy and amazement, the little puppy pulled through like a trooper.

Watch her video here https://www.facebook.com/navetheart/videos/267592763861643/

Scarlett is doing well now but will need another echo-cardiogram in three months and is also on medication. As of now, her medical expenses are up to $7,000.00 There is a Facebook fundraiser going on for Scarlett’s medical bills.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/263677047595869/

Donations can also be sent directly to Destiny for Dogs through Paypal on their website www.destinyfordogs.com

or by sending checks to:

Destiny for Dogs

326 Macy Street

West Palm Beach, Florida 33405

If everyone pulls together, tomorrow will be another day for this brave little Scarlett.

– First published in Pet Rescue Report