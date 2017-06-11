Breezy’s Legacy: Hope for Central Florida’s Injured and Orphaned Animals

By

by Denise Carey-Costa

On Monday night, May 22nd, 2017, a severe thunderstorm blew across the Orlando, Florida area. Above the sound of thunder and pelting rain, the mewing of a tiny kitten was heard. Two good Samaritans ran outside in the storm with flashlights in hand to find a newborn kitten, no more than 2 days old struggling to keep its head afloat in a deep puddle. The mother cat was nowhere to be found. The baby was wrapped in a towel and rushed inside. Soon after this rescue, the distinct sound of another kitten in distress was heard. This one was lying in the mud a short distance away from where the other was found.

The good Samaritans dried off both kittens, whose eyes were not yet open, and placed them in a box tucked in between warm, soft towels. An emergency message went out across Facebook for someone knowledgeable in the care of newborn, orphaned kittens to come forward and help.Dawn Marie, founder and operator of Breezy’s Legacy in Longwood, Florida responded, although it was 10:00 p.m. She advised she had a nursing mother cat to care for the newborns.

Breezy’s Legacy is best known for rescuing and rehabilitating injured, orphaned, or displaced wildlife and unwanted exotic animals. Their mission is to successfully rehabilitate and release all wildlife back into their natural habitat. Dawn Marie does not turn any animal away. According to her, no animal is too sick or too small to be taken in. She accepts all cases and does not euthanize any animals. If the animals are unable to be adopted or returned to the wild, they are kept at the rescue shelter to live out their natural lives. However, ministering to so many sick and displaced animals is not only heroic but also costly.

Dawn Marie has set up several donation lists for things needed daily for the shelter; items such as gift cards for grocery stores and Walmart, KMR formula, puppy replacement formula, paper towels, puppy food, hamster food etc…

Donations can be purchased via their Amazon Wish List. Cash donations are also welcome and can be done through the website or through PayPal using breezyslegacy@gmail.com. For more information on Breezy’s Legacy and the amazing work they do, visit their website or their Facebook page.

Not only will you see firsthand the many animals saved by them but also informational write ups for the novice rescuer including tips on baby raccoon and baby squirrel care.

According to Dawn Marie, the two kittens rescued during the storm are doing well. The black male kitten is Thunder and the gray female is Stormy.

Please consider a donation to Breezy’s Legacy, or sponsoring one of the animals in their care so they can continue their important work.

It was Mahatma Ghandi who said, “A nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members.”

*This story has been reposted from Pet Rescue Report with the author’s permission.

About the Author

Denise Carey-Costa is a journalist, author, and award-winning documentary filmmaker. She was recently awarded the Best Producer Award from the Hollywood International Independent Documentary Awards for her latest film, Growing up with Hollywood (January, 2016). Her first film Tony’s Tale, Tragedy in Arizona (August 2014) was the winner of eight national film festival awards including several Audience Choice Awards. She has also written numerous children’s books promoting kindness and compassion for all creatures. Among her children’s books are A Tale of Three Tails, Edwin’s Flight, Lucky, and Angelina’s Angel. And her non-fiction piece Tony’s Tale Tragedy in Arizona. She lives in Orlando, Florida, where she works with local rescue shelters.