By

Bucket List Fishing Trip Without the Globetrotting

By Craig Lamb

Are you looking for a bucket list-fishing trip where you can enjoy world-class fishing without globetrotting?

Put a checkmark on your bucket list with a trip to south Louisiana, home to what is undeniably the most productive and variety filled saltwater fishing in the world. Defining this adventure-filled locale is the narrow peninsula of land extending from south of New Orleans and reaching into the Gulf of Mexico.

The magic occurs where the Mississippi River empties into the gulf, infusing coastal marshes with nutrients that supercharge the food chain. The fish grow big, fight hard, and are plentiful. The sum of the whole is some of the best fishing for inshore species and offshore gamefish, all within miles of each other.

The Mississippi River Delta encompasses thousands of square miles of fishable water. A labyrinth of canals, bayous, lakes, and wide-open sea all support the world-class fishery. With that much water you need a trusted, experienced guide to put you on the best fishing. Having the right tackle to win the battle against the gamiest fish of them all is a must. At the end of the day, having a place where you are welcomed in to lean back and toast your efforts while enjoying true Cajun hospitality completes the trip.

You can find all the above and more at Cajun Fishing Adventures®, in business since 1980, and ranked as one of the top 5 fishing lodge experiences in North America by Sport Fishing® magazine in 2011.

“The fishing here takes care of itself when you go with us because it’s the best in North America,” said Capt. Ryan Lambert, who owns and operates the lodge with his wife, Carmen.

“We like to say we’re in the entertainment business because taking care of our clients is most important to us,” he continued.

“There are no worries about what you need to bring when staying with us,” he said. “We have everything a client needs to make it a bucket list fishing experience.”

Satisfied customers prove his point.

“Our customer retention rate is over 90 percent, and we’ve had customers from 49 states and 12 foreign countries,” said Lambert.

Cajun Fishing Adventures® can accommodate solo anglers to groups of 35 or more. About 30 percent of the clientele is corporate and for good reason.

Spacious and luxurious accommodations are available in three separate lodges, each with its own unique amenities. Those surround a swimming pool that also serves as the gathering place for nightly meals served at the main house.

The focal point is the Main Lodge, with a capacity for 18 guests and the location for breakfast and dinner. Just behind the pool is the Back Lodge that accommodates 11 guests. Nearby is the exclusive lodge, called The Fly House, which accommodates six guests. When booking the Fly House, guests can arrange to have dinner exclusively catered for their group or join everyone at the Main Lodge.

For information about accommodations, guide services, and more visit cajunfishingadventures.com; or call (985) 785-9833. The lodge is located near Buras, Louisiana.

Lambert takes great pride in his fleet, and his choice is Skeeter Boats.

“I’ve been with Skeeter since 1995, and they are trustworthy, reliable, and the best fishing platform for the saltwater angler,” he continued. “What means the most to us is they listen to the needs of fishermen when designing the boats.”

To his point, Lambert has been involved in the evolution of Skeeter’s bay boat series, including his personal choice of the SX230 and the SX240.

“There is no wasted space at all,” he explained. “We can fish for redfish in the marsh or go offshore and have plenty of storage for all our tackle, including everything our clients and guides need to use without leaving anything behind at the lodge.”

The SX230, 23’ 6” in length, comes loaded with these standard features. Lowrance® Elite 12 Ti (dash), Seastar® Tilt Hydraulic Steering, vertical rod holders, a retractable boarding ladder and an aluminum frame trailer with swing out tongue make this the complete rig for inshore boating. The SX240, 24’, 1” in length, includes the above features in a larger fishing platform.

New for the models are the Comfort Console, Deluxe Lean Post, and Lean Post Baitwell.

The Comfort Console combines a roomy changing station with plenty of space to safely and discreetly change clothes, as well as space for a portable toilet.

The Deluxe Lean Post features an updated seat bench with flip-up footrest and dual flip-up bolsters for driver and passenger, creating comfortable options for sitting and standing.

Keeping live bait healthy all day long is a must, and Skeeter engineers recognized and met that need by expanding the capacity of the new Lean Post Baitwell to 40 gallons. This enables an angler to keep more and larger bait for longer days on the water. It now features an additional circulation pump to keep water moving and oxygen flowing throughout the tank. Rounded corners also protect bait from harm allowing them to swim in a natural, circular motion.

Whether you are fishing in style at the top lodge on the Mississippi, or at your favorite local spot, a Skeeter boat makes your time on the water a top-notch experience every time.

For more information or to find a dealer nearest you, visit www.skeeterboats.com. Find Skeeter news, team activities, happenings, and events by following us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

This document contains many of Skeeter’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.

Original Source Sporstmans Lifestyle.com