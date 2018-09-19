By

Build Your Dream Boat with Carolina Skiff

By Capt. Ted Lund

Building a dreamboat just got easier thanks to the interactive tool developed by boat building legend, Carolina Skiff.

The Carolina Skiff Boat Builder (www.carolinaskiff.com/build-a-boat) allows boaters the opportunity to go through the step-by-step process of selecting one of Carolina Skiff’s 60 different models — including Sea Chaser and Fun Chaser — from the comfort of their home, online and chose the best options to suit their individual needs.

If you know which boat you are interested in, it is as easy as finding the model and selecting it to get started. Don’t know what you are looking for? No problem. The innovative new platform allows you to search the Carolina Skiff lineup based on specific criteria including length, hull type, draft, weight, best boats for a specific use and the number of passengers. The process is easy, fun and the whole family can participate in choosing your boat!

Once you’ve narrowed down the choice, you have the chance to customize your new Carolina Skiff starting with the color. Each Carolina Skiff is available in a variety of custom colors, varying by model. You also have a choice as to whether the color applies to the full hull, half of the hull or a small stripe along the sides.

The next step is to select power options, based on popular horsepower classes and either single or twin installations (when applicable.)

At this point, prospective new Carolina Skiff owners can choose various seating options (varying by model), popular options like raw water washdown, pump out head, powder coating and more. They also have a choice of various t-top or bimini top options depending on the model and select whether a trailer is desired as well.

Once you have “designed” your boat, you’ll have the option to print or email your customized specifications for family member review as well as receive a quote from your nearest Carolina Skiff dealer.

Carolina Skiff’s interactive boat builder takes all the headache and hassle out designing and buying the boat of your dreams. Give it a try today!

For more information, to learn more about Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser and Fun Chaser or to build your dream boat, visit www.carolinaskiff.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com