By

Carolina Skiff 198 DLV the Boat for Shallow, Deep Inshore Fishing

By Craig Lamb

Are you looking for an inshore boat with a shallow draft for skinny water and a deep hull for venturing outside the bay? Look no further than Carolina Skiff and the 198 DLV.

From the backwater to the bay, the unique, modified Tri-V hull tames choppy water, and a draft of about 6 inches gives you access to shallow water inaccessible for bay boats. Get the best of both worlds and more with the 198 DLV.

A wide-open deck space provides plenty of room for gear and anglers for multi-species in shallow and deep fishing areas. The 198 DLV is 19′ overall with a wide beam of 96 inches. Boat weight is 1,660 pounds, and transom size is 25 inches for rigging engines up to the maximum suggested 115 horsepower.

You can customize the 198 DLV to suit your angling needs. Options include 12/24 volt trolling motor receptacle, front, and rear deck padded swivel seats, and a raw water wash down. For fish and bait health you can add a Maxi Flow re-circulation system and console live well with LED lighting. A T-Top with docking lights adds functionality and style.

Families will like the swim platform for water sports and diving fun. You can add optional 3-piece bow cushion and a canvas Bimini top for even more comfort.

For 30 years now, customer loyalty has grown, along with a longtime dealer network that proclaims Carolina Skiff as the best in the class. The reason why is quality design and construction.

Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable, no-flexing hull that is completely wood free. You get peace of mind and years of enjoyment knowing a solid hull is the foundation of any boat, and that is a priority at Carolina Skiff.

Carolina Skiff is so confident in its hull design the company warrants the hull’s bottom construction against delamination or separation for five years, providing that the integrity of the hull and floor has not been damaged by improper use.

Get even more peace of mind from the foam floatation used in the hull that exceeds U.S. Coast Guard requirements. Foam flotation exceeds Coast Guard requirements, providing positive flotation for shallow draft and quick-planning characteristics. Using more flotation than necessary also creates sound-deadening properties that make the ride smoother and quieter.

Find out more at carolinaskiff.com. You can find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. You can also contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com