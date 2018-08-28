By

Carolina Skiff 198 DLX is a stable, efficient option for flats and bays

By Capt. Gus Cane

Anglers shopping for a stable hull that runs well on less horsepower and floats shallow should take a Carolina Skiff 198 DLX for a test ride. It offers many desired features that won’t break the bank and is a great fishing boat.

Sporting a flat bottom design, the DLX skiffs incorporate splash guards on the bow to keep passengers dry. The running surface also has tracking keels, so handling is sure and predictable, even in sharp turns. With its 93-inch beam and 4-inch draft, the 198 floats extremely shallow, giving access to the wariest backcountry fish. Maximum horsepower rating is 115, but the easy-to-plane running surface performs well with less horsepower. It can accommodate outboards with 20- or 25-inch shaft lengths and the hull tip the scales at just over 1,500 pounds.

Standard features are lengthy on this model. The console includes a full gauge package, tilt helm, stainless steel steering wheel and grab rail, plus a quick disconnect windshield, six flush-mount rod holders, and an 18-gallon live well. A removable 70-quart cooler with stainless steel frame is the standard seating configuration.

There are plenty of available add-ons to make the 198 uniquely yours. Adding hydraulic steering with the tilt helm, a Maxi Flow recirculating live well system, front and rear padded swivel seats and stainless-steel Smart Tabs are among the options. A canvas Bimini top or T-top with lights and life jacket storage are also available. You can check out the Carolina Skiff DLX 198 and with the online “Boat Builder” Program select the additional options you prefer to meet your specific needs.

Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, non-flexing hull that is completely wood free. Carolina Skiff is so confident in its hull design the company warrants the hull’s bottom construction against de-lamination or separation for five years, providing that the integrity of the hull and floor has not been damaged by improper use.

Quality components are also used throughout the DLX 198. Sturdy hardware, including four stainless steel cleats, LED bow and stern lights, a rigid rub rail with insert and 500-gallon bilge pump are all standard. The hull is finished with premium gel coat. The foam floatation used exceeds US Coast Guard requirements. In addition to added safety, this extra foam deadens the sound for a quieter ride.

With a longtime dealer network that proclaims Carolina Skiff as the best in its class, customer loyalty has grown in the company’s 30-year history. With versatile models like the 198 DLX, it’s easy to see why.

