Carolina Skiff Announces Winners of its July Photo Contest

To accompany the launch of its new Instagram page @carolinaskiffllc, Carolina Skiff, LLC.® surprised fans with a July Photo Contest – inviting anglers and boaters to submit photos of themselves, family and friends with a Carolina Skiff®, Sea Chaser® or Fun Chaser® boat.

After careful review and consideration, the company announced its three winners, who are slated to receive some free Carolina Skiff swag.

To recognize the winners and all the outstanding submissions, Carolina Skiff also released a slide show on its YouTube channel.

Because the July Photo Contest was so popular, Carolina Skiff National Sales & Marketing Manager Robert Sass said the company plans to do another contest soon. Follow Carolina Skiff on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram for updates on the next photo contest and everything else Carolina Skiff.

Carolina Skiff, LLC.® is currently the number one boat brand in retail sales of outboard-powered fiberglass boats, 24 feet and under. Brands include Carolina Skiff boats, Sea Chaser boats, Fun Chaser Deck Boats and Fun Chaser Pontoon boats. Discover more at carolinaskiff.com.

Original Source: Carolina Skiff.com