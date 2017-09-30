Carolina Skiff believes Conservation is the Future of Boating, Fishing Fun

By

By Craig Lamb

Viewing coastal wildlife and catching the bounty of species inhabiting inshore areas is what many Carolina Skiff owners enjoy the most. The folks at Carolina Skiff are doing good deeds to ensure everyone, they included, has those opportunities for generations to come.

A recent good deed was the donation by Carolina Skiff of a model 25DLX-EW with the Gator Door ( dive door ) for use in fisheries and coastal ecosystems research. The 25DLX-EW was provided to researchers at the University of Florida’s UF/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station. The Nature Coast is a very ecologically diverse region stretching from north of Tampa to the Suwannee River. At least 19 endangered species inhabit the big bend-area of the state.

The mission of the NCBS focuses on research, field-based academic courses, and hands-on training workshops. Teeming with fish and wildlife, the area offers a great opportunity for researchers to work in a real-time laboratory setting.

Students and faculty leave the classroom behind to conduct experiments and collect data, then return to home base to analyze the findings and lay groundwork for practices that will save or improve fish and wildlife.

Success stories include the Steinhatchee Fish Management Area. It provides students and faculty that real-time, real-life lab area to explore reef habitats and how those ecosystems support valuable recreational species, including grouper.

The 25DLX-EW will be put to good use around the waters of Cedar Key. That’s the new location for the research station. Rising from what once was a 1950s-era fish camp and motel will be a three-story facility. It will have a wet lab, aquarium and office space. Dorm rooms and meeting space for researchers will occupy the area.

