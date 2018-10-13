By

Carolina Skiff Brings Sea Tow “On Board” for 90 Days of Absolutely Free Coverage

By Amy Lignor

Carolina Skiff—currently the number one boat brand in retail sales of outboard-powered fiberglass boats, 24-feet and under—has announced an added benefit to new customers. The popular Carolina Skiff brands that include, Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser and Fun Chaser are well known as the most durable, versatile, stable and economical boats in the market today with the company’s stellar reputation in the industry for over 30 years.

Now, they have taken a new step to make the consumer’s life even more worry-free. In a recent announcement, Carolina Skiff has “teamed” up with Sea Tow, and the new offer is simple: With every purchase of any brand of boat from Carolina Skiff, you will now be provided with 90-days of free Sea Tow insurance coverage! Carolina Skiff is providing even more” peace of mind” as you buy one of the most durable boats available.

With more than 60 models to choose from, it is basically already a guarantee that you will find a Carolina Skiff boat that will meet your personal, recreational, or commercial needs. Whether searching for a pleasure boat, fishing boat, runabout or commercial/workboat, their model lineup has it all and delivers the most in value, quality and style. And now, with Sea Tow coming “on board” with their slew of skills and services, a great value becomes even better!

Sea Tow is a 24/7 boat insurance company that offers a variety of on-the-water services in case of emergency. These services include (but are not limited to); towing, fuel drops, jump-starts, and disentanglements. And the Sea Tow coverage is available for fresh and saltwater recreational boaters, commercial boat owners and those with multiple vessels.

Since 1983, Sea Tow has been the on-water assistance fleet of choice for boaters. The creation stemmed from a franchise-based marine assistance organization headquartered in Southold, New York, founded by Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer after the U.S Coast Guard stopped responding to non-emergency calls. Since that time, Sea Tow has grown into a thriving network of nearly 100 locations across the United States, with additional offices in Europe and the Caribbean.

So…from the moment you complete your Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser, or Fun Chaser purchase at any of their authorized dealers in the United States, you will also be given 90 days of hassle-free, worry-free Sea Tow coverage. After the 90 days come to a close, you can choose to sign up for a Sea Tow membership, or not. It is your choice!

Talk about an incredible deal! It’s a great time to buy your very own Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser or Fun Chaser model plus have additional Sea Tow 90- day coverage for free!

For more information about this offer, review of the 6o models Carolina Skiff manufactures and to locate your nearest dealer; please visit www.carolinaskiff.com

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com