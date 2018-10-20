By

Carolina Skiff Dealer Network and Boat Show List for Easy Fall Boat Shopping!

By Amy Lignor

Fall is a great time to buy a boat! Visiting your nearest Carolina Skiff dealer is just a click away and is a great way to check out the models to best suit your needs.

Also, fall and winter kick off the key “boat show season” and is an additional venue for you to explore key models from Carolina Skiff and their Sea Chaser models as well! Yes, boating season is gearing up now, and it is a perfect time to attend a boat show.

For soon-to-be-owners, the boat shows allow you the perfect way to meet with Carolina Skiff dealers, check out models and learn about one of the industry’s leading boat manufacturers. Plus, when you see the Carolina Skiff model you want, you can head straight to the Carolina Skiff website to the “Find a Dealer” feature where you can instantly look up the closest dealer in your area where you can buy and pick up your perfect “dream model.”

This upcoming week, October 20th and 21st, the Florida Sportsman Expo is being held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

Next up, from October 31st – November 18th, is the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in two locations: 1950 Eisenhower Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale; as well as 801 Seabreeze Blvd. Celebrate your Halloween by finding that perfect boat!

As November rolls in, the Sarasota Boat Expo will be held at 3000 Ringling Blvd. in Sarasota, FL from November 2nd through the 4th.

November 9th through the 11th experience the Tampa Bay Boat Show being held at 1 Tropicana Drive in St. Petersburg, Florida to check out those Sea Chaser crafts.

If you can’t get to the Sunshine State, on the same dates, you can enjoy the Norfolk In-Water Boat Show being held at 333 Waterside Drive in Norfolk, Virginia.

Fort Myers, Florida is the place to be before the holidays get into gear because the Fort Myers Boat Show will be held at Centennial Park from November 14th through the 17th.

Also, make sure to check out the other Fort Myers Boat Show location on 2000 E. First Street, from November 15th through the 18th. Purchasing a boat now will be the perfect conversation over Thanksgiving Dinner. Plus, if you’re looking for the ultimate holiday gift for the family and one you love – you’ll find no better gift than a Carolina Skiff!

After ringing in the New Year, you can choose to enjoy the winter bliss in the State of Rhode Island at the RI Boat Show being held January 4th through the 6th at One Sabin Street in Providence, RI. Or, if you’re tired of the snow by then and wish to escape back to the Sunshine State, from January 4th – 6th at 1 Haben Blvd. in Palmetto, FL, you can attend the Bradenton Area Boat Show.

In the Lone Star State, from January 4th through the 13th, check out the Houston International Boat, Sport & Travel Show at 1 NRG Park in Houston, TX.

And if you wish to do some more traveling in January, head to Port Charlotte, FL where, from January 10th through the 13th, you can go to 2333 El Jobean Road and enjoy the Charlotte County Boat Show.

From January 11th to the 13th, you have two options to visit, as well: In Stuart, FL on 54 NW Dixie Hwy., you can be a part of the Stuart Boat Show. And, during those same dates, you can experience the Daytona Boat Show at 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd.

January 17th through the 20th, you can visit Naples, Florida, and head to 526 Terminal Drive for the Naples Boat Show.

Then on to Birmingham, Alabama where the Birmingham Boat Show will commence at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Center from January 24th through the 27th.

From the 25th of January through the 27th, the Jacksonville Boat Show speeds ahead at 1000 Water Street in Jacksonville, FL.

And for the arrival of February, make plans to visit “The Big Easy” to take in the grand sights at the New Orleans Boat Show from February 8th through the 10th at 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive.

From February 8th through the 10th, you can also take in the Mobile Boat Show in Mobile, Alabama on 1 S. Water St.

Then…witness the “Five Biggest Boating Days that Just Got Bigger” as the Miami International Boat Show comes to town. From February 13th through the 17th, you can be a part of this extremely exciting event held in the exhilarating atmosphere that only Miami, FL can provide.

Boat shows, massive dealer network and their website “Build a Boat” program: Carolina Skiff has all of the tools available for you to pick the perfect boat!

Check out the list of Carolina Skiff dealers nearest you! (https://www.carolinaskiff.com/find-a-dealer/dealer-search)

Plus, explore the full list of upcoming boat shows at https://www.carolinaskiff.com/boat-shows and set your plans in motion to attend.

For more information, check out Carolinaskiff.com, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Original Source: SportsmansLifestyle.com