Carolina Skiff JV-TH Series: Simply a great little fishing & runabout boat

By Capt. Ted Lund

“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” — Leonardo da Vinci

It’s hard to believe that the best-known artist and inventor of the Renaissance could have predicted the rise of leading boat manufacturer Carolina Skiff to the forefront of the marine industry. But nearly 450 years after his death, one look at the company’s popular JV-TH Series makes a pretty convincing argument.

The JV-TH Series are rigged with tiller handle engines, belying its true working watermen’s heritage. Built with 100-percent composite materials, owners have the peace of mind knowing there is no wood and no rot. Each JV-TH is backed by Carolina Skiff’s industry-leading five-year limited warranty against delamination and separation.

The 13 JV-TH tapes out at 12-feet, 8-inches, and tips the scales at 413 pounds. Like the rest of the JV-TH series, features a 14-inch gunwale height and 64-inch beam making the series a stable, dry platform even for short, rough, open water crossings. The smallest member of the JV-TH family is rated for two passengers and up to a 25-horsepower outboard in either a 15- or 20-inch shaft length.

The 15 JV-TH (14-foot, 8-inches, 517 pounds) is rated for three passengers and a 30-horsepower engine in 15- or 20-inch shaft length. The largest of the series, the 17 JV-TH (16-feet, 603 pounds) is rated for four passengers and can handle outboards up to 40-horsepower in short and standard shaft lengths.

Integral to the simplistic design is boater’s ability to use portable fuel tanks. Carry only what you need, helping balance the boat — as well as not worrying about internal tank problems after years of use.

Standard options vary between the three models but include two bench seats with non-skid, downrigger pads, bow, and stern eyes,

Short Front deck with Non-Skid, 500-gallon bilge pump, stainless steel cleats, a battery tray with tiedown straps, LED navigation lights, cup holders, heavy-duty rub rail, switch panel with 12V power source plug, two sets of Velcro rod savers and Smart Tabs.

Owners can customize their boats with a range of options including a 12-inch island seat with fold-down seat, a 12V trolling motor plug, four-foot stainless steel side rail, a pedestal seat with 8-gallon live well and fold-down seat, a universal storage seat and stainless-steel Smart Tabs.

If you’re looking for a no-frills, hardcore boat to help you enjoy everything the outdoors has to offer, look no further than the Carolina Skiff JV-TH series. See the full line of Carolina Skiff and Sea Chaser boats at carolinaskiff.com. With 60 different options and models, you can use the Build A Boat feature to select the best options to meet your needs. On the website, you can find a dealer, request a catalog and more. Check out the loyal following of Carolina Skiff fans and owners on Facebook.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com