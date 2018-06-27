By

Carolina Skiff JVX CC Perfect Rig for Summertime Inshore Fishing

By Craig Lamb

Now is the time to be fishing inshore waters for the tastiest saltwater species of them all, the flounder.

Getting into flounder territory takes a boat that can run in the skinniest of water while handling bay chop. Traversing ultra-shallow flats and maneuvering turns in tight channels sum up the demands of a boat for flounder fishing.

The 20 JVX CC by Carolina Skiff gets you there in style, safety, functionality, and performance. With a length overall of 20 feet and a beam of 78 inches, this boat provides a great balance of functional size and performance. Weight overall is 1,230 pounds, and with a draft of about 4 inches, the 20 JVX CC is made for cruising the flats without the worry of running aground. A maximum horsepower rating of 90 H.P. makes the perfect setup for matching fuel economy with performance.

You get excellent maneuverability and handling with the positive tracking keels. Patented splash guards provide the smooth, dry ride that Carolina Skiff has been known for after 30 years and counting in the business.

A lightweight hull and modified V-hull design combine for a boat that will carry more, go further and faster with less horsepower. That sums up the performance and economy features so important in a skiff.

The JVX Series provides excellent maneuverability and handling with the positive tracking keels. Patented splash guards provide the smooth, dry ride that Carolina Skiff has been known for after 30 years and counting in the business.

Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable, no-flexing hull that is completely wood free. You get peace of mind and years of enjoyment knowing that quality construction is a priority at Carolina Skiff.

Get even more peace of mind from the foam floatation used in the hull that exceeds U.S. Coast Guard requirements. Foam flotation exceeds Coast Guard requirements, providing positive flotation for shallow draft and quick-planning characteristics. Using more flotation than necessary also creates sound-deadening properties that make the ride smoother and quieter.

See the full line of Carolina Skiff and Sea Chaser boats at carolinaskiff.com. With 60 different options and models, you can use the Build A Boat feature. On the website, you can find a dealer, request a catalog and more. Check out the loyal following of Carolina Skiff fans and owners on Facebook.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com