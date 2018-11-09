By

Carolina Skiff Offers Fans Swag with a “Fun” Photo Contest

By Amy Lignor

November comes to a calling, and the theme turns to all out “Fun” for Carolina Skiff’s latest photo contest. Carolina Skiff is offering the ultimate swag to their fans as they go out on the water and snap “fun” pictures aboard their vessel.

Whether you’re out on the water in your Carolina Skiff model with family or friends, simply “click a pic” of the moment. You then tag this popular boat manufacturer with your fun pictures on Instagram @carolinaskiffllc, or DM the photos on Facebook all month long. This is your chance to win awesome swag from Carolina Skiff!

When November comes to a close, Carolina Skiff will then pick its top five favorite photos when it comes to illustrating “fun in the sun” and send the winners a great prize. In addition, the November winners will be posted online in December; there, they will be placed alongside the September “Family” and October “Fishing” winners for fan favorite voting. The ones that land the most fan favorite votes will win a grand prize, which Carolina Skiff will announce in December.

Qualifying for the contest is easy. Images must contain a Carolina Skiff brand boat (Carolina Skiff, and Sea Chaser,), and meet the “Fun” theme for November. And if you’re looking for a little inspiration, then check out and follow Carolina Skiff on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

You’ve already made the right move by adding a Carolina Skiff brand boat to your family. You’ve learned that these are the most versatile and durable boats, whether used for recreation or commercial needs. So while you’re enjoying the value, quality and style of your illustrious craft, make sure to take those pics and jump on board this “fun” photo contest. Your “click” may just gift you with a grand prize from Carolina Skiff that will make 2019 start off being one unforgettable year!

Visit Carolina Skiff.com Today to learn more!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com